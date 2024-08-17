Terrorism, extremism pose grave threats to society, PM Modi says at third Voice of the Global South Summit – Defence News





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 3rd Voice of the Global South Summit (VOGSS). At the summit, he stressed the need for unity among developing countries to address common global challenges. “India has always supported the Global South, and this summit reaffirms our commitment to inclusive development,” Modi said at the opening session. He stressed the importance of collective action on key issues like terrorism, extremism, climate change, and food and energy security, which heavily affect developing countries. Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the uncertainty prevailing in the current global context marked by conflicts and other concerns and said that global governance and financial institutions have been ineffective in addressing the current challenges. “Today, we are meeting at a time when there is a sense of uncertainty across the world. The world has not been able to fully come out of the impact of Covid. On the other hand, war situations have posed challenges to our development journey. We are facing the challenge of climate change, and now there are also challenges of health security, food security and energy security,” Prime Minister Modi noted. He also called on the countries of the South to come together and work together to strengthen each other. “Global governance and financial institutions established over the last decade have proven incapable of addressing the challenges we face in this century. There is an urgent need for the countries of the South to come together and unite to become each other’s strength. We must learn from each other’s experiences, share our capabilities and recognise two-thirds of humanity,” the Prime Minister said. EAM Jaishankar's visit to Kuwait: Strengthening bilateral ties Modi proposes global development pact and $2.5 lakh fund to strengthen cooperation with southern countries Latest News Today, July 26, 2024: NTA Releases Revised NEET UG 2024 Results Modi to address Indian diaspora in US on September 22 India is hosting the third Voice of the Global South Summit, an event that draws on India's philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. The summit is an extension of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas', the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement earlier this week. The summit aims to bring together countries of the Global South to discuss a wide range of issues and exchange views and priorities on a single platform. According to the MEA, the summit will serve as a forum to deepen discussions on a range of complex issues that continue to impact the world, including conflict, food and energy security crises, and climate change, all of which disproportionately and severely affect developing countries. It is worth noting that India hosted the first Voice of the Global South Summit (VOGSS) in January 2023, and the second Voice of the Global South Summit in November 2023, both in virtual format. (with contributions from agencies)

