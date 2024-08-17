Kamala Harris and Donald Trump battle over biggest issue in US election





After nearly a year away from the platform, Donald Trump returned to X this week and asked his 89 million followers: “Are you better off now than when I was president?”

It was a clear echo of Ronald Reagan's famous quote from his successful 1980 presidential campaign, when he asked, “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?”

This message is not surprising. It seems to be an obvious strategy on Trump's part to focus on the economy.

That’s because polls consistently suggest that this is the issue that American voters care about most. One such poll, conducted by The Economist and YouGov in recent days, ranked inflation/prices, jobs and the economy as voters’ top concerns.

Perhaps more importantly, polls also indicate that voters are deeply unhappy with the current situation.

This seems like a perfect situation for any presidential candidate.

But in an election transformed by Kamala Harris's inauguration over Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, Trump appears to be struggling to get his simple message across on the economy.

It's been less than a month since he stood on stage at the Republican National Convention, unbeatable, having survived an assassination attempt and enjoying a good standing in opinion polls.

He has now lost that lead and seems to have lost the north. Meanwhile, in the opposing corner, Mrs Harris is riding a wave of excitement and enthusiasm that he is struggling to counter.

The easiest way to burst her bubble would be to remind voters how upset they are about high prices and blame her for the inflation that has driven up the cost of living during her time at President Biden's side in the White House.

One reason Trump is failing to get this message across is Harris' campaign strategy of making proposals to lower the cost of living central to her speech.

In a speech in North Carolina on Friday, Harris promised to expand child tax credits, help people buy their first homes and encourage the construction of more affordable housing.

She also said she hoped to tackle the problem of persistently high food and grocery prices by banning price gouging or excessive corporate profiteering.

“By any measure, our economy is the strongest in the world,” she said. “Many Americans are not yet feeling that progress in their daily lives.”

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris should be able to boast very strong economic indicators. Growth is strong, job creation is at record levels and this week, the inflation rate fell below 3% for the first time since Joe Biden's presidency.

But because prices remain high, voters don't feel better off. They don't care about the inflation rate, they care about the price level.

“A central banker wants inflation back to its target. A consumer wants its old price back,” Jared Bernstein, chairman of President Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, said in a speech in July.

As for the economy, the vibes are not good.

Vibration matters, Mr. Bernstein said.

Democrats' Policies 'Hurting Working People,' Says Jeff Tester

Will the poor economy hurt Harris' campaign?

That's what I asked voters over lunch at a crab shack on the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

Jeff Tester, who works at a nearby marina, said the high prices are really hurting him.

I get paid by the hour. I get up every day and go to work. I think you have to do that to achieve the American dream, he said. But I know it's getting harder and harder.

And he's very clear about who he sees as responsible. I blame the Democrats. I think their policies hurt working people, he said.

Every diner I met complained about inflation, but not everyone blamed Mr. Biden or Ms. Harris.

Dan Nardo, a retired boat broker, said he believes the pandemic, oil prices, foreign wars and supply chain issues have more to do with the price hikes than the U.S. president.

Randy Turk isn't sure either presidential candidate will make a big difference on inflation

His friend Randy Turk, a retired lawyer, told me he thought a new administration would likely follow a similar path to try to reduce inflation, regardless of who wins.

It's not like another president could really make a big difference, he said.

Harris has struggled to gain exposure and media coverage for much of her tenure as vice president. Previously, that was seen as a weakness. But if it means she can emerge unscathed from Biden’s policies, it could be one of her greatest strengths.

Ruth Igielnik, the New York Times' polling editor, says the latest data she's collected suggests voters have largely tied their negative feelings about the economy to Joe Biden.

In an interview with me on the BBC’s Americast podcast, she explained that in her polls, Trump is still favored on the economy, but where he once had an 18-point lead over Mr. Biden, he now leads Ms. Harris by only about 8 points.

That makes me think that voters don't necessarily associate their feelings about the economy with her, she said.

A separate poll conducted this week for the Financial Times and the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business indicated that Harris has a slight lead over Trump in who Americans trust to manage the economy.

It is no wonder that Republicans are publicly pleading with Trump to focus on the issues, the economy in particular, and to stop launching personal attacks on Ms. Harris.

In a speech this week, Trump told supporters he would talk about the economy, but he struggled to stay on topic.

They say it's the most important issue, he said, “they” referring to his advisers and strategists who believe it is his strongest line of attack.

“I’m not sure that’s the case. But they say it’s the most important,” he added, before listing immigration, crime and the way Harris laughs as his top issues. You could practically hear his campaign managers pulling their hair out.

Voters don't care about personalities or who appeals to the most people, said Matt Terrill, former chief of staff for Marco Rubio's presidential campaign.

Independent, swing and undecided voters in key states care about the economy and inflation and should focus on those key issues, he said.

Stay focused on how you will improve the lives of Americans over the next four years.

It was in 1992 that Democrat Jim Carville coined the slogan “It's the economy, stupid” while working on Bill Clinton's presidential campaign.

It's advice that every campaign since has adhered to. But this time, Trump seems to be having a hard time sticking to it.

This should be a victory for him. After all, according to the Financial Times poll, when asked “Are you better off today than when I was president?”, only 19% of voters answered yes.

