Exclusive | Increase Hong Kong-Turkey direct flights to meet demand instead of one per day, urges ambassador

“In order to make Hong Kong more global, to make Hong Kong more connected and to consolidate its role as a superconnector, we are ready to increase our engagement with Hong Kong in terms of direct flights,” Evcin added.

As long as Hong Kong increases its global connectivity, I believe it will continue to be a top location to attract everyone.

Hong Kong has fought hard to cement its status as an aviation hub, a vision enshrined in Beijing's latest five-year national plan and also spelled out in the Basic Law, the city's mini-constitution.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po has repeatedly called on the city's airlines to help strengthen Hong Kong's role in the Silk Road, the air connectivity component of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative, a China-centric trade network spanning more than 100 countries.

The Airport Authority Hong Kong has offered a subsidy of up to HK$7 million (US$897,000) a year to airlines that launch a new daily route as part of an initiative to fill the extra capacity created by a third runway system, which is scheduled to open later this year.

Aviation analytics firm Cirium said there is currently one flight per day in each direction between Hong Kong and Türkiye operated by Turkish Airlines.

But there are two to three inbound and three to four outbound flights per day between Turkey and Hong Kong's regional rival Singapore, operated by the two countries' national airlines.

Turkish Airlines also opened a new route to Melbourne, Australia, earlier this year, which operates three times a week and uses Singapore for refueling.

Turkish Consul General Kerim Sercan Evcin calls for stronger ties between his country and Hong Kong. Photo: Eugene Lee

Evcin said he had close, cooperative and very fruitful dialogue with the Transportation and Logistics Bureau and Secretary for Transportation Lam Sai-hung.

He added that he hoped to hold a new round of consultations between the city's and Turkey's civil aviation authorities.

Evcin said there was huge demand for Turkish Airlines in Hong Kong and there was room to add two more flights from the city's carriers.

He added that increased flight capacity to Turkey would also give the city better access to more than 200 cities across Europe, Africa and America.

Evcin said that increasing flights between the two jurisdictions, regardless of the carrier, would be a win-win situation and would help develop all aspects of bilateral relations.

We must work to speed up the process to achieve positive results, he added.

Hong Kong's direct investment in Turkey amounted to around US$40 million in 2022, making it the country's 17th largest investor from Asia, according to figures from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey released by the Hong Kong Trade and Development Council.

Turkey was also Hong Kong's 29th largest trading partner in 2023, accounting for 0.2% of the city's total trade, the council said.

Evcin added that Turkey had a limited presence in Hong Kong, with only about 700 nationals living in the city.

He added that the number of Turkish companies with offices in the city was in double digits.

“There is huge potential, but unfortunately the numbers we have at the moment cannot fully reflect that potential,” Evcin said.

Turkey's consul general in Hong Kong said the increase in flights to the country would strengthen ties, help boost trade and open up new destinations for Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse

Hong Kong and Turkey signed an investment promotion and protection agreement last October in a bid to boost bilateral investment.

The city's Commerce and Economic Development Bureau said such agreements allow investors from both places to enjoy corresponding investment protection in the host economies, thereby boosting confidence.

Jewelry makes up the bulk of Hong Kong's imports from Turkey, but Evcin said he is seeing opportunities to increase exports of the country's agricultural products, such as organic fruits and vegetables, to the city.

Evcin said he was also interested in expanded cooperation in areas such as fintech and biomedicine, sectors identified by the Hong Kong government as key to diversifying the city's economy.

He added that Turkey has extensive experience in the tourism sector, which could be used to foster collaboration and talent exchange in the sector.

Evcin called on Hong Kong authorities to open an economic and trade office in Istanbul to strengthen ties and stressed that the two jurisdictions have a superconnector role in their regions.

Evcin said he was working on arrangements for an official visit between the two jurisdictions. He said he hoped it could take place in 2025, although nothing has been finalized.

He added that a double taxation agreement, under negotiation since 2016, was ready to be signed and that both sides were waiting for an appropriate opportunity to finalize it.

“So I think the period starting in 2025 will be a period when we will have good news about investments on both sides,” Evcin said.

Lighter side

Do you have a favorite dish in Hong Kong?

Chee Cheong Fun is a sticky rice roll. It is sometimes fried in a pan with thick soy sauce. This is my favorite. It is richness in simplicity. It is something very simple, but it has a very rich taste.

What is your favorite mode of transportation to get around the city?

I don't have a driver. This is a great opportunity for me because I always travel in Hong Kong by MTR, so I am still part of daily life.

I am always in society, in the community and I am always enriched by the great dynamism and energy of everyday life.

What do you think people should do when visiting Hong Kong?

I always encourage people to become flâneurs, that is, people who wander the streets without any specific goal.

It is important to internalize the dynamism of Hong Kong by walking around the city.

They should see every corner of Hong Kong. And of course, Victoria Harbour is unique to me, but it makes me feel like I'm in Istanbul.