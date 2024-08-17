IMA makes 5 demands in letter to PM Modi after govt talks to end doctors' protests





The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to frame a central law to control violence against healthcare workers and declare hospitals as safe zones with mandatory security duties. The demand was made by the apex medical association in the wake of the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and subsequent vandalism in the area where the incident took place. As it observed a 24-hour nationwide lockdown of non-emergency services from 6 am on Saturday and provided only emergency and rescue services, the IMA wrote to Prime Minister Modi, presenting its five demands. Appeal to the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendera Modi Ji pic.twitter.com/1OcPSbL8Va — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) August 17, 2024 The IMA listed the following demands in the letter to Prime Minister Modi: A central law incorporating the 2020 amendments to the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 into the ‘Health Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments’ Bill

(Prohibition of Violence and Property Damage Bill, 2019) would strengthen existing laws in all 25 states.

(Prohibition of Violence and Property Damage Bill, 2019) would strengthen existing laws in all 25 states. Security protocols in all hospitals should not be lower than those of an airport. Declaring hospitals as safe zones with mandatory security duties is the first step. Surveillance cameras, deployment of security personnel and protocols can follow.

The victim's 36-hour duty hours and the lack of safe spaces to rest and adequate toilets justify a complete overhaul of the working and living conditions of resident doctors.

Thorough and professional investigation of the crime within the allotted time and delivery of justice.

Appropriate and dignified compensation to the bereaved family, proportional to the cruelty inflicted. “We appeal for your benevolent intervention”: IMA to PM Modi The IMA also mentioned in its letter that women doctors are particularly vulnerable to violence due to the nature of their profession. It is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure the safety of doctors in hospitals and on campuses. “The RG Kar incident has highlighted the two dimensions of hospital violence: a crime of barbaric magnitude due to lack of safe spaces for women and hooliganism unleashed due to lack of an organised security protocol. The crime and vandalism have shocked the conscience of the nation,” he said. ALSO READ | Government assures Doctors' Safety Committee, appeals to protesting doctors in 'broader public interest' The association also commended the prime minister for raising the issue of women's safety in his Independence Day speech. “We request you to kindly intervene at this juncture. This will give confidence not only to women doctors but to all women at their workplace,” the doctors' association said. The IMA pointed out that 60% of doctors in India are women, with even higher percentages in fields like dentistry (68%), physiotherapy (75%) and nursing (85%). It stressed that all healthcare professionals deserve a peaceful and safe working environment. “We appeal to your benevolent intervention to ensure appropriate measures to address our demands,” the IMA requested. Government reassures committee on doctors' safety The Health Ministry on Saturday announced the formation of a committee to suggest measures to ensure the safety of healthcare workers. Representatives from all relevant stakeholders, including state governments, will be invited to submit their suggestions to the committee. “The ministry has asked the agitating doctors to resume duty in the public interest and in view of the increasing cases of dengue and malaria,” a statement said. Following the Kolkata rape and murder case and the protests that followed, representatives of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations (FORDA), the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the resident doctors' associations of Delhi government medical colleges and hospitals met the Union Health Minister. The associations presented their demands for improved safety of healthcare professionals at their workplaces.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/ima-letter-to-pm-modi-5-demands-kolkata-rape-murder-case-rg-kar-doctor-death-doctors-protests-1710973 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos