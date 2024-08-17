Boris Johnson calls for lifting of ban on Ukraine using Storm Shadow missiles to strike targets in Russia





Boris Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed support for Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast and called on Ukraine's partners to lift all restrictions on Ukraine using weapons supplied by the West. Source: Boris Johnson in The Daily Mailquoted by European Pravda Details:Johnson said the last few days have been exciting for people who love Ukraine and sincerely want Ukrainians to be free, and described the Ukrainian offensive at Kursk as the best news in a long time. Advertisement: “This lightning attack in the Kursk region reminds us of the essential truth of the entire war: from the beginning, we have always underestimated the Ukrainians. We underestimated their gift for surprise, the way they ruthlessly kept their latest plan secret. “We underestimated their audacity – their willingness to do what people thought was impossible,” Johnson wrote. That's why, Johnson said, it's now time to give Ukrainian forces the tools they actually need to finish the job: “and by that I mean the proper permission to use the tools that we've already given.” Johnson wrote that when it came to UK support for Ukraine, it was time for Keir Starmer, the current prime minister, to stop “prevaricating”. “The only way to stop the gliding bombs is to hit the air bases that these Russian planes are using; and the only way to hit those bases is to use the Western equipment that they already have. The Ukrainians have the ATACMS system from the United States, they have Storm Shadow bunker busters from the United Kingdom. “What they lack is the necessary authorization to use these missiles against their tormentors,” Johnson wrote, stressing the need to grant Ukraine permission to strike military targets in Russia. Johnson also believes that now is the time for the UK to show leadership and initiative in dealing with Storm Shadow, and most of its allies will follow suit. “Of course it is always better – as Churchill said – to act in concert with the Americans. But these are British weapons, paid for by the British taxpayer, and we should have the courage to decide how they are to be used,” Mr Johnson wrote. Background: On August 17, the Times reported that the United States was effectively blocking Britain's authorization for Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike targets in Russia, amid fears by the Biden administration that the war could escalate.

On August 15, the British Ministry of Defense confirmed that Ukrainian forces are allowed to use British weapons on Russian territory for self-defense. an exception:Ukraine cannot use Storm Shadow missiles to strike targets in Russia. Support UP or become our patron!

