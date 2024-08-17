Former PM Imran Khan says he is not 'disturbed' by arrest of former intelligence chief Faiz Hamid – Pakistan





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has asserted that he is not at all afraid of the arrest of former spymaster Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, saying he would not discuss the need for a judicial commission if he was afraid.

In an informal conversation with reporters at Adiala Jail on Saturday, Khan responded to comments by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who blamed the PTI for the country's economic decline. Khan retorted that if one reads the Economic Survey of Pakistan, it is clear that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has left a deficit of $19.5 billion, which requires an agreement with the IMF.

Responding to the allegations surrounding the May 9 events, Khan claimed that the real conspiracy was against the PTI.

He claimed that former army chief General (retd) Qamar Bajwa had sacked the former intelligence chief at Nawaz's behest, which he termed the first conspiracy. The second, he said, involved Bajwa hiring Hussain Haqqani to lobby at a cost of $35,000, which he said contributed to the fall of his government.

Khan stressed that the May 9 incident was the third conspiracy against the PTI, saying the matter could be solved within an hour if the arrest order and CCTV footage were made public. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the May 9 incident but alleged that the establishment was obstructing it.

Khan claimed that a fourth conspiracy against his party centres around the February 8 elections, in which he claims their mandate was stolen. He reiterated his demands for an investigation into electoral fraud, criticising the chief justice and the chief election commissioner and suggesting that the judiciary is acting unilaterally to facilitate an extension of the two-thirds majority for the chief justice.

The former prime minister stressed that his wife, Bushra Bibi, was unfairly implicated in the May 9 affairs, saying she almost never left their home. He warned the authorities that their actions were leading the country towards disaster.

He claimed that restrictions on media, social media and the internet have caused a loss of $500 million to the country, drawing a comparison with India, whose IT exports are valued at $160 billion. He argued that the removal of PTI has led to national devastation, saying the government is ignoring constitutional court orders, thereby hampering investment opportunities. He added that borrowing would only increase inflation and lead to economic collapse.

Khan said he could still communicate through lawyers without the need for a prison guard or a mobile phone, adding that mobile phone jammers were installed in prison. He criticized the ongoing witch hunt against him.

He reiterated that opposition leaders in the National Assembly and the Senate were denied any meeting with him, with restrictions imposed on discussing political issues during such interactions.

PTI founder criticised CJP Qazi Faez Isas' comments regarding the 190 million reference, suggesting that they send a clear message that the reference was initiated due to the CJP's November 23 order. He wondered how the CJP could make remarks when the reference was still pending.

Referring to the internal party differences and resignations, Khan urged party members Atif Khan and Junaid Khan to meet the anti-corruption committee and avoid making the issue public unnecessarily. He stressed the importance of understanding why the anti-corruption committee took action in the first place.

Khan said the committee comprises former NAB chairman Brigadier (retd) Musaddaq, senior advocate Qazi Anwar and Shah Farman, noting that the three members were neutral and would take an informed decision.

