PM Modi urges southern countries to unite against terrorism — The Kashmir Monitor
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called on countries of the South to work together to address food and energy security crises and the challenges of terrorism, while stressing concerns over the implications of uncertainties in the world.
In his opening address at the third edition of the Voice of the Global South Summit, hosted virtually by India, Prime Minister Modi said India would make an initial contribution of $25 million to the Social Impact Fund to develop digital public infrastructure (DPI) in the Global South.
The Prime Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to share its capabilities with the Global South or developing countries to promote mutual trade and inclusive development and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.
Prime Minister Modi said there was an atmosphere of uncertainty in the world and the world was yet to fully come out of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that new challenges to development were being faced due to wars.
We are already facing the challenges of climate change, and now we are also concerned about health security, food security and energy security, he said.
Terrorism, extremism and separatism remain serious threats to our societies. The technological divide and new economic and social challenges related to technology are also emerging, the Prime Minister said.
He said global governance and financial institutions formed in the last century have failed to meet the challenges of this century.
“There is an urgent need for the countries of the South to unite, unite and unite to become the strength of each other. Let us learn from each other, share our capabilities, implement our resolves together and ensure that two-thirds of humanity is recognised,” Prime Minister Modi said.
In recent years, India has positioned itself as a leading voice, highlighting the concerns, challenges and aspirations of the Global South or developing countries, particularly the African continent.
As G20 President last year, India focused on issues such as inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience and equitable access to global health for the benefit of the Global South.
Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the importance of cooperation in the field of digital public infrastructure (DPI).
The contribution of digital public infrastructure (DPI) to inclusive development is nothing short of a revolution. The global DPI framework, created under our G20 presidency, was the first multilateral consensus on DPI, he said.
“We are happy that agreements have been signed to share the India Stack with 12 partners from the South. To accelerate DPI in the South, we have established a Social Impact Fund. India will make an initial contribution of $25 million,” the Prime Minister said.
Prime Minister Modi also listed various frameworks of cooperation with the countries of the South.
In recent years, our cooperation has strengthened in the areas of infrastructure, digital connectivity and energy, he said.
“Under the LiFE Mission, we are prioritising rooftop solar and renewable energy generation not only in India but also in partner countries. We have shared our experience in financial inclusion and last mile delivery,” Prime Minister Modi said.
India has taken the initiative to connect several countries in the Global South with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
“Our partnership has achieved significant progress in education, capacity building and skills,” the Prime Minister said.
The LiFE Mission or Life-style For Environment is an initiative led by India to promote actions to protect and preserve the environment.
Prime Minister Modi also highlighted India's priority for the Global South during its G20 presidency.
“In 2022, when India assumed the presidency of the G20, we had decided to give a new shape to the G20. The Voice of the Global South Summit became a platform where we openly discussed development issues and priorities,” he said.
The Prime Minister said India had prepared the G20 agenda based on the hopes, aspirations and priorities of the Global South and had taken the grouping forward with an inclusive and development-oriented approach.
The best example of this is the historic moment when the African Union became a permanent member of the G20, he said.
In a major milestone of India's G20 presidency, the African Union has become the grouping's newest permanent member, marking the first expansion of the influential bloc since its inception in 1999.
The Voice of the Global South Summit is a platform where we give voice to the needs and aspirations of those who have not been heard so far. I believe that our strength lies in our unity, and through the power of this unity, we are moving towards a new direction, Prime Minister Modi said.
