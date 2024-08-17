Former San Francisco Mayor Threatens to Sue Trump





Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown said he would consider suing former President Donald Trump in an interview with CBS News this week. His comments come as the two men argue over whether the two endured a perilous helicopter ride together, which the former president and current Republican presidential nominee claims happened but Brown says did not.

“Somebody needs to make sure he stops lying,” Brown reportedly said. “If he keeps going, at some point I’m going to give him a taste of his own conduct. If he sues the New York Times for publishing that I said he lied, I’m going to sue him.”

At an Aug. 8 press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump was asked about Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee in the upcoming election, and his past relationship with Brown. (Harris and Brown reportedly dated for a time in the mid-1990s. In 2020, Brown wrote an op-ed for the San Francisco Chronicle titled: Of Course I Dated Kamala Harris. So What?)

In response, Trump told a story, describing him and Brown as passengers in a helicopter that had made an emergency landing.

“I know Willie Brown very well,” Trump said. “I actually went down in a helicopter with him. We thought that might be the end of it. There was an emergency landing.”

Trump then said Brown had said terrible things to him about Harris.

In his 2023 book Letters to Trump, in which he published his letters to a number of influential people, the former president referred to the alleged helicopter incident in the caption of a photo of himself with Brown.

Willie Brown speaks during the Willie Mays Celebration of Life ceremony at Oracle Park on July 8, 2024, in San Francisco, California. Tony AvelarGetty Images

We actually had an emergency helicopter landing together. It was a little scary for both of us, but luckily we made it, the caption read.

However, as the New York Times reported shortly after Trump's press conference, Brown denied that this ever happened.

You know me well enough to know that if I nearly crashed in a helicopter with someone, you would have heard about it, Brown, who also denied any bad blood between him and Harris, told the publication. Current theories suggest that Trump may have confused Brown with other politicians. For example, former California Gov. Jerry Brown once traveled with Trump in a helicopter in 2018 to assess wildfire damage, but no emergency landing was reported. On Aug. 9, Politico also reported that former Los Angeles City Councilman and state Sen. Nate Holden claimed to have once traveled with Trump in a helicopter headed to New Jersey, which another passenger said ended in an emergency landing.

After the New York Times article was published on August 8, Trump fired back the next day, calling Maggie Haberman, a reporter for the newspaper. According to Haberman, Trump yelled that he had proof of the alleged helicopter ride and would likely sue over the article.

Brown has now responded to Trump's threat to sue him.

In his interview with CBS News, Brown also reportedly said that Trump's story is a deliberate distortion and is merely a distraction from the magnificence of Harris' rise in recent weeks since President Joe Biden endorsed her candidacy for president, with most members of the Democratic Party following his lead.

TIME has reached out to the Trump campaign and the Willie Brown Institute for comment and additional information.

