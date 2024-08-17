Imran Khan to run for Oxford chancellor from prison amid legal battles, adviser confirms





Pakistan PM orders strict surveillance after WHO declares MPOX public health emergency

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called for strict surveillance to prevent the spread of mpox after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a public health emergency. MPox causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. WHO declared the recent outbreak of the disease a public health emergency after a new strain of the mpox virus, first identified in the Democratic Republic of Congo, started spreading to other neighbouring states. Pakistan also announced precautionary measures against the disease after mpox was diagnosed in a patient from the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who had recently returned home after a trip abroad. Addressing a meeting to assess the situation, the prime minister demanded increased efficiency of mpox screening systems at airports. The Prime Minister directed the border health services to maintain close monitoring and strict surveillance of the situation, a statement issued by his office after the meeting said. He also directed to enhance coordination with provincial governments, the Gilgit-Baltistan government and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government to prevent the spread of mpox, it added. The Prime Minister also stressed on an effective and comprehensive awareness campaign to prevent the spread of the disease. Ensure provision of all necessary equipment and kits for mpox testing, he said. I will be provided weekly briefings on Mpox. The meeting was informed that there was currently no local transmission of the disease in Pakistan. NO MAJOR EMERGENCY Earlier, Prime Minister's Health Coordinator Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Bharth noted that unlike COVID-19, WHO has not declared a major emergency over the rise in mpox cases globally, adding that the disease spreads through close contact with infected people and has a low mortality rate.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Bharth, Prime Minister's Health Coordinator, speaks during a press briefing at Pakistan Television (PTV) headquarters in Islamabad on August 17, 2024. (APP)

The World Health Organization has not yet declared [a major] Pakistan is in an emergency situation regarding MPOX, similar to what was done for COVID-19, he said at a press conference in Islamabad. The virus has been detected in 99,000 people worldwide, he said. Only 200 patients have died, while all the rest have recovered. Bharth acknowledged that it is difficult to diagnose the disease at an early stage as its symptoms appear a little late in patients. The virus can spread if you spend a lot of time with the patient, he said. It is better to quarantine the patient. He informed that WHO has advised against mass vaccination while treating MPOX. The disease is 99 per cent treatable. There is no immediate risk of death, but if the affected person has comorbidities, he should be more cautious, he added. The Prime Minister's Health Coordinator said that Pakistan has so far reported 11 cases of MPOX since last year, with only one death of a patient who was suffering from HIV and had a weak immune system. Pakistan reported its first case of MPOX on April 11, 2023. It has launched a comprehensive passenger screening system at airports and urged people to take necessary precautions.

