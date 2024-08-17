Jokowi highlights economic, infrastructure achievements in state of the nation address

President Joko Widodo revealed achievements in the fields of economy, infrastructure and development in his final state speech delivered to DPR/MPR members on Friday (16/8).

Jokowi has drawn attention to his success in building roads, bridges and ports in the world's largest island nation.

“We were able to build a new foundation and a new civilization… building from the periphery, building from the villages and building from the most peripheral areas,” he said.

To date, the government has managed to build 2,700 kilometers of new toll roads, 50 new ports and airports, as well as 1.1 million hectares of irrigation canals, he said.





The president, whose term is soon to end, has also posted a steady economic growth rate of 5 percent, despite global economic headwinds.

As a country with more than 270 million people, Jokowi said reducing the extreme poverty rate from 6.1 percent to less than 1 percent and overhauling the criminal law were remarkable achievements.

Jokowi will leave office with a strong economic record. However, he faces growing criticism over other aspects of his legacy. Criticism includes the weakening of the judiciary and anti-corruption agencies, as well as his efforts to maintain his political dynasty.

Last October, the Constitutional Court, headed by Jokowi's brother-in-law, changed the age limit for presidential candidates. The move paved the way for Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, to challenge for and eventually win the vice presidential seat.

Closing his speech on Friday, Jokowi apologized to the public for all the shortcomings that occurred during his term.

“Ten years is not a long time to solve all the problems of our country,” he said.

“It is very possible that I made many mistakes,” Jokowi added. [ah/ft]