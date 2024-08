The first shot fired at the would-be assassin who shot Donald Trump last month came from local law enforcement and struck the shooter's weapon, briefly knocking him down, a preliminary report from the US Congress has revealed.

The shooter was injured by fragments from the damaged weapon and then, as he was getting up, was killed by a federal sniper, the report said.

Louisiana Republican Rep. Clay Higgins, a member of a House task force set up to investigate the assassination attempt at the former president's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, released the interim report.

The investigation found that the shooter, Matthew Crooks, fired eight shots from the roof of a warehouse, lightly wounding Trump on stage and hitting several people in the crowd gathered on July 13, killing one of them, a father who dove to protect his loved ones.

The ninth shot fired at J13 came from a Butler SWAT operator on the ground approximately 100 yards from the AGR building [where the gunman was positioned]Shot 9 struck the butt of Crooks' rifle and fragmented his face, neck and right shoulder area because the butt broke, according to Higgins' report.

Bullets from Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) officers delayed the shooter, and Higgins said he was almost certain they damaged the attacker's assault rifle, rendering him unable to fire further shots.

The SWAT operator who took this photo was a real tough guy; when he saw the gunman Crooks as a moving target largely obscured by foliage on the roof of the AGR, he immediately left his assigned position and ran toward the threat, running to a clear firing position directly in the line of fire while Crooks fired eight rounds, according to Higgins' report, adding that, all by himself, the officer took a very hard shot, a single round.

However, the officer said Crooks recovered after just a few seconds and reappeared.

At that point, a Secret Service sniper fired the tenth (and, I believe, final) shot, hitting the gunman in the head and killing him, according to Higgins' report.

He criticized the FBI for cleaning up biological traces at the crime scene and, he said, for allowing the shooter's body to be released for cremation on July 23. The FBI has defended its thorough investigation.

Higgins submitted his interim report to Mike Kelly, a Republican congressman from Pennsylvania and chairman of the task force.

Trump was scheduled to speak at an indoor rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday afternoon. He has not held another outdoor rally since the shooting, but he is expected to do so soon, and reports Friday said security would install bulletproof glass around such stages in the future, a measure typically reserved for sitting presidents.

