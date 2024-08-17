Global Express The purge in Pakistan





With the arrest of Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameeds, no general in the Pakistani Army will ever believe that he is untouchable! In service. Or retired! Today, with all eyes on the standoff between Israel and Iran, on Ukraine, on the Taliban in Afghanistan marking the third anniversary of the recapture of Kabul, and Delhi caught off guard by Bangladesh, the big question is whether we are paying enough attention to the “Pakistani purge” that is clearly underway.

Never in the history of a Pakistan plagued by coups, exiles and assassinations of popular leaders has a current or former head of the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence agency been court-martialled.

Why now? The question is, what is the central message behind the arrest of Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, the former head of Pakistan’s counter-intelligence agency? Is this a crackdown on Imran Khan’s inner circle? Is this arrest just the tip of the iceberg? Is the Pakistani military in the throes of a massive military purge? It is targeting all those who support Imran Khan within the army? Why go after Faiz Hameed now? He has not been touched for 15 months? What was the trigger for his arrest? And does the army chief, Gen. Asim Munir, think he has the full support of the army to go after all the officers who support the popular Imran?

Here is what we can say. As the Pakistani military arrests former intelligence chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed and three other serving officers, it is clear to many that an emboldened Army Chief of Staff Gen. Syed Asim Munir is delivering a clear and powerful message to serving and retired personnel: Any attempt to weaken and divide the military will not be tolerated.

The arrest and charges against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed are not limited to corruption but extend to abuse of power and violation of the Pakistan Army Act which does not allow any political activity before two years of retirement. This is the man who did everything in his power to become the army chief while creating the larger-than-life persona of cricketer Imran Khan who became the army’s tool to oust Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from power. He did so with the full approval of the then army chief, General Bajwa. He was the blue-eyed boy of the army until he crossed the invisible red line.

As a trusted aide and then advisor to Imran Khan, he is accused of recklessly helping orchestrate the May 9 mob attacks by Imran Khan’s supporters on various army installations and corps commanders’ residences last year, and continued to advise Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf members even after Imran Khan’s arrest a year ago. He became the go-between for the jailed former prime minister and the outside world. He may have even co-opted the deputy superintendent of Adiala Jail and many serving army officers who are the real targets of this military purge.

In this long-running duel between Pakistani army chief General Asim Munir and former prime minister Imran Khan, the arrest of Faiz Hameed, the architect of Imran Khan’s rise to power, is likely to force Faiz to testify about his and Imran’s role in inciting the country’s popular protests. So far, Imran’s – and Faiz’s – role has not been proven.

For India, Faiz was the backroom contact who brought a modicum of peace to our borders. Except that Imran Khan was not ready to play the game. For the US, a pro-Taliban Faiz and his bad advice on transferring the Taliban from Tehreek Pakistan in Afghanistan to Pakistan, while avidly supporting the Taliban, simply could not be left free.

As anger mounts against Shahbaz Sharif’s government and the army over rising food and electricity prices, the military establishment is reluctant to end the Imran Khan project once and for all. But Imran Khan, who continues to support Faiz Hameed and who stands by the people unwaveringly, refuses to back down. Will Faiz Hameed do it?

The last thing India wants is another Bangladesh on its already contentious western border.

Today we have Mubasher Lucman, one of Pakistan’s best-known investigative journalists, columnists and TV anchors, a talk show host with the largest social media following in Pakistan. He has launched many channels, runs World Call Telecom, is the CEO of Baaghi TV and was even the caretaker provincial minister in Punjab in 2007-08. He has also been a target of Faiz’s intimidation tactics, like many other journalists in Pakistan. We also have Avinash Mohananey, a well-known columnist and a 1985 batch IPS officer who joined the Intelligence Bureau in 1991, served in Pakistan from November 1997 to August 2001, in Kashmir till 2004 and covered counter-terrorism and Kashmir.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/videos/videos-world/2024/Aug/17/global-express-the-pakistan-purge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos