Indonesia celebrates its first independence day in the country's unfinished new capital, Nusantara

Indonesia celebrated its 79th anniversary of independence on Saturday, the first in the country's new capital, Nusantara. The main flag-raising ceremony took place at the State Palace in the new capital, attended by the country's President Joko Widodo and President-elect Prabowo Subianto. Between the news reported. It is important to note that the capital, created to relieve pressure on Jakarta, is still not completed because its construction has been delayed. Hundreds of civil servants attended the solemn ceremony and wore traditional Indonesian clothes. The ceremony was also broadcast from the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, where Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and Jokowi's eldest son and Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka were present. The country declared independence on August 17, 1945, marking the end of a long colonial rule by the Netherlands. What was the theme? The theme of this year's Independence Day was “New Nusantara, Advanced Indonesia.” The celebration came a month after Widodo officially started work in Nusantara. It is also the last time Widodo will lead the Independence Day celebration as the country's president as his successor Subianto will take office after the inauguration ceremony in October. Interestingly, Subianto's inauguration ceremony, scheduled for October 20, will be held in Jakarta and not in Nusantara as previously announced. Although more than 80 percent of the infrastructure work in the first phase of the $32 billion capital project has been completed, a considerable amount of work still needs to be done. According to reports, ahead of the Independence Day celebration, event organizers faced logistical challenges, such as renting hundreds of cars and buses and booking hotel rooms for guests. The initial plan to invite 8,000 guests was reduced to less than 2,000 due to the unavailability of hotel rooms around Nusantara. Why is Indonesia getting a new capital? Jakarta, the former capital of Indonesia, is home to about 10 million people. Yet it is considered the fastest-sinking city in the world. At the current rate, it is estimated that a third of the city could be submerged by 2050. Environmentalists believe that one of the main reasons for Jakarta's rapid subsidence is the uncontrolled extraction of groundwater. However, the rapid rise in the Java Sea level due to climate change has also become a concern. In addition, the air and groundwater in the Indonesian city are also heavily polluted, and the capital is regularly flooded. Widodo sees building a new capital as a solution to the problems plaguing Jakarta, reducing its population while allowing the country to start over with a sustainable city. With contributions from agencies.

