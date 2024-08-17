Applauding NHS 'as national religion' during Covid may have shielded it from necessary criticism, health watchdog suggests

Religiously applauding the NHS during lockdown could have led to “dangerous” results because it was shielded from necessary criticism, the health ombudsman has said.

Rebecca Hilsenrath has called for an overhaul of the culture of the health service, warning that treating it as a “national religion” could contribute to complacency and the failure of reforms where they are needed.

The ombudsman's office submitted its report as evidence for an inquiry into the NHS due to be published in September.

He also detailed a 50% increase in complaints about the NHS to the ombudsman since Covid hit the UK.

New health secretary Wes Streeting ordered the inquiry, led by Professor Lord Darzi, when he took up his new role after Labour's election victory in July, because he said the NHS was “broken”.

Rebecca Hilsenrath told the Telegraph that “no organisation should be immune from constructive criticism”, adding that she believes the UK’s perception of its health service has changed since the “gratitude” shown during the pandemic.

She drew attention to the NHS's failure to implement the recommendations of inquiries or listen to the grievances of those it is failing, meaning it is not learning as it should from its fatal mistakes.

Maternity is cited as a particular area of ​​growing concern, with complaints about it doubling in a year.

During 2023/24, the Health Ombudsman received almost 27,500 complaints about NHS England – two-thirds of which were at least partially upheld – around double the number in 2011/12 and an increase of almost 50% on 2020/21.

However, Ms Hilsenrath rejected the health secretary's claim that the NHS was broken, while acknowledging a “lower level of satisfaction with services”.

She said she did not want to detract from the “brilliant things” happening in some areas of the NHS, while still being able to have a mature conversation about its shortcomings.

For example, two thirds of maternity units have been rated by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) as inadequate or requiring improvement in terms of safety.

Ms Hilsenrath also stressed that NHS reform should not focus on changing its funding but on how it operates, saying the changes needed were to do with “culture” rather than funding.

“When big things go wrong and terrible things happen, the NHS says ‘never again’, but actually that’s just not true,” she said.

The ombudsman was speaking against the backdrop of a report finding a “series of errors, omissions and poor judgments” in the treatment of Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane – who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia three years before stabbing Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates last year.

Mr Calocane has been committed four times under the Mental Health Act due to family concerns, but has been released each time.

Ms Hilsenrath has since urged health services to listen more to their patients and families.

After a shock review last month found the CQC was “not fit for purpose”, Mr Streeting ordered a review of all security organisations.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said the NHS “is broken” but the department was “committed” to improving it and “creating an NHS fit for the future”.

“We will be honest about the challenges facing the health service and we will work to address them,” they added.