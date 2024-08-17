



Turkey's parliament descended into chaos yesterday after a video showed a fight breaking out when an opposition lawmaker demanded that his jailed colleague be allowed into the assembly in Ankara. MPs from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) rushed to beat former trade unionist Ahmet Sik who was standing at the podium. Dozens more joined the fray, while others were prevented from entering the fight. Blood spattered on the white steps of the speakers' podium. Brawl breaks out in Turkish parliament after opposition MP demands inclusion of convicted colleague REUTERS Serafettin Can Atalay, the MP mentioned by Sik, has been accused of seeking to overthrow Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by allegedly organizing the Gezi Park protests in 2013. Atalay denies the charges against him but is now serving an 18-year prison sentence with six others. Despite his imprisonment, Atalay was elected last year as a Workers' Party of Turkey MP for Istanbul. Atalay was able to run in the legislative elections because the Court of Cassation had not upheld his conviction at the time. However, the Turkish parliament had initially stripped him of his seat, but the Constitutional Court later declared his exclusion null and void. LATEST DEVELOPMENTS:

Lawmakers from Turkey's ruling AKP party and opposition leaders clash at an extraordinary session of the Turkish parliament REUTERS “We are not surprised that you call Can Atalay a terrorist, just like you do with everyone who is not on your side,” Sik told AKP lawmakers in a speech. He added: “But the biggest terrorists are those who sit on these seats.” A suspension of the session was declared following the fight, with a three-hour break required before the session resumed. Sik was reprimanded for his statements against Erdogan's ruling party and AKP MP Alpay Ozalan also received a slap on the wrist for his physical attack on Sik. The leader of the main opposition CHP party, Ozgur Ozel, said it was “shameful”. Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP) MP Ahmet Sik talks with MPs from the ruling AKP Party (AKP) during an extraordinary meeting of the Turkish parliament REUTERS “MPs have hit other MPs, even women,” he added. “This is unacceptable.” The chairwoman of the pro-Kurdish DEM party, Gulistan Kocyigit, who was also beaten, said the ruling party was trying to silence the opposition using violence. She said: “It was clear that they came very prepared and planned… They are trying to silence our speech and our voice through pressure, violence and force.” The Turkish parliament is not, however, immune to hand-to-hand combat within the chamber. AKP lawmakers have clashed with their pro-Kurdish rivals over the detention and replacement of a DEM party mayor in southeast Turkey over his alleged links to militants.

