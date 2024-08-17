Naidu meets PM Modi, seeks release of special aid





VIJAYAWADA:Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought release of funds for the Polavaram project and the new capital Amaravati. During his meeting with the Prime Minister, Chandrababu Naidu brought several issues to the notice of the Prime Minister. The AP CM also thanked Narendra Modi for making several announcements for Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget. Chandrababu Naidu requested the Prime Minister to expeditiously release the multilateral assistance indicated in the annual budget for commencing work in Amaravati. He reiterated the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act and sought support under Special Assistance for Capital Investment (SACI) for undertaking various capital projects in Andhra Pradesh. The AP Chief Minister sought release of the backward area grant to support the development of Rayalaseema, Prakasam and north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh. He sought release of funds for the growth of the industrial ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu Naidu also met several Union Ministers. During his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the AP Chief Minister discussed the pending issues related to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Shah expressed his commitment towards the development of Andhra Pradesh and fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh. During his meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chandrababu Naidu sought multilateral financial assistance for the capital city of Amravati. During his meeting with Union Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy, the AP Chief Minister discussed issues related to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and sought cooperation from the Union governments to develop the steel plant.

