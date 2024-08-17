Indonesia celebrates independence in unfinished capital





WIDODOS LEGACY PROJECT:

The number of guests at the Independence Day celebrations was reduced from 8,000 to 1,300 because there was not enough accommodation and food. Reuters, NUSANTARA, Indonesia

Indonesia celebrated its independence anniversary yesterday at the site of its planned new capital, Nusantara, for the first time, in a scaled-down ceremony as the city, which is still under construction, is plagued by problems and faces delays. A project inherited from outgoing Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Nusantara has faced construction delays and funding shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lack of foreign investment and, most recently, the resignation of project leaders. At yesterday's celebration of the country's independence from Japanese rule that ended in 1945, the number of attendees was reduced to 1,300 guests from an initial 8,000 because accommodation and food supplies were limited, Widodo said earlier this week. Photo: Reuters Hundreds of participants from local communities and construction workers attended the ceremony under red umbrellas, with several buildings under construction behind them. Mulyana, a 38-year-old construction worker in the new capital, said he had spent the past nine months working on the construction of a ministry office building that was partially used for yesterday's celebration amid limited infrastructure to move materials. For five months we worked around the clock. Due to limited access, we needed two to three hours of work. [daily] to move concrete using heavy equipment, Mulyana, who like many Indonesians has only one name, said Friday. When he arrived a year ago, water and electricity supplies were limited at the site, Mulyana added. Nusantara is being built in a forested area in the east of the island of Borneo, about 1,200 km from the current capital, Jakarta, on the island of Java. Jokowi has sought to boost confidence in the $32 billion megaproject in recent months, kicking off construction of hotels and office buildings and holding the first cabinet meeting in the new eagle-shaped state palace. However, he also said plans to relocate thousands of civil servants to Nusantara could be postponed, subject to the capital's readiness, after previously ordering them to pack up and move in September. Indonesia's new President Prabowo Subianto, who also attended the ceremony, vowed to continue Nusantara.

Comments will be moderated. Please ensure that comments are relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind, or promotions will be deleted and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/world/archives/2024/08/18/2003822418 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos