Trump rally: In battleground Pennsylvania, Trump tries to counter Harris' rise





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump tried again Saturday to deliver an economy-focused campaign message, but the Republican repeatedly latched onto non-sequiturs and personal attacks, including twice saying he was better looking than Vice President Kamala Harris.

At a rally in northeastern Pennsylvania, Trump veered between his economic policy arguments and a series of insults and impressions of President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

As he attacked Democrats for their inflationary policies, he asked his supporters, “Do you mind if I disconnect from the teleprompter for a second?” Joe Biden hates her.

Trump's rally took place in an area of ​​the swing state where he hopes conservative, white working-class voters near Biden's hometown will boost Republicans' chances of winning back the White House.

Her remarks Saturday come as Democrats prepare for their four-day national convention that begins Monday in Chicago and will mark the party’s welcome of Harris as its nominee. Her replacement for Biden less than four months before the November election has reinvigorated Democrats and their coalition, and presented a new challenge to Trump.

Trump has taken several stabs at Harris' laughter, saying she's not a very good wordsmith and mocking the names of the CNN anchors who moderated his debate with Biden in June.

He also blasted Harris on the economy, linking her to the Biden administration’s inflation problems and comparing her latest proposal against price gouging to measures taken in communist countries. Trump has said a federal ban on price gouging on groceries would lead to food shortages, rationing and hunger and asked Saturday why she didn’t work to address the price gouging problem when she and Biden were sworn in in 2021.

Kamala's first day was three and a half years ago. So why didn't she do it then? So it's day 1,305, Trump said.

He has mumbled his way through his remarks, from the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 to his imitations of Macron’s French accent. But he has criticized the way his free-spirited style is typically portrayed in reporting.

They'll say he's rambling. I'm not rambling. I'm a very smart guy. I'm not rambling.

He predicted financial ruin for the country and Pennsylvania in particular if Harris won, citing her past opposition to hydraulic fracturing, a process of extracting oil and gas.

“Your states are going to be ruined anyway. She's totally against fracking,” Trump said.

In 2016 and 2020, Trump crushed his Democratic rivals in the county that includes the working-class city of Wilkes-Barre. The Rust Belt region, home to Biden’s hometown of Scranton, offers Trump hope and helps him expose Democrats’ vulnerabilities after the president ended his reelection campaign and Harris launched her campaign.

Her campaign has tried to soften her stance on fracking, saying she would not ban it, even though that was her position when she was running for president in 2020.

Some Pennsylvania Democrats acknowledge the challenges, but say the economy is what most people in the region are concerned about.

What you need to know about the 2024 elections

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said in an interview that voters were truly motivated. David Harris attended a rally in Philadelphia to introduce his running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as well as 36 field offices, including several in more Republican-leaning parts of the state.

The energy has clearly shifted to Vice President Harris, Davis said. He argued that Trump is content to launch rambling diatribes and launch personal attacks against Harris.

On Sunday, Harris plans a bus tour from Pittsburgh, with a stop in Rochester, a small city to the north. Trump plans to tour a plant that makes nuclear fuel containers in York on Monday. His running mate, J.D. Vance, is expected to be in Philadelphia that day.

Trump’s rally Saturday is his fifth at the arena in Wilkes-Barre, the largest city in Luzerne County, where he has won the last two elections. Biden beat Trump in neighboring Lackawanna County, where the Democrat has long played up his working-class roots in Scranton.

Some of Biden's loyal supporters in this former industrial town of 76,000 were upset to see party leaders pressuring the president to step down.

Diane Munley, 63, said she called dozens of members of Congress to vouch for Biden. Munley eventually accepted Biden’s decision and now strongly supports Harris.

“I can't deny the excitement that's around this ticket right now. I'm all in,” Munley said. “That just wasn't the case with Joe, and I couldn't see it at the time because I was so attached to him.

She said she doesn't know a Democrat or even an independent in her circle of a few hundred people who isn't fully committed to Harris and Walz.

“We’re all betting on Kamala Harris,” Munley said. “We’re all betting on her 110 percent.”

Robert A. Bridy, 64, a factory worker from Shamokin, Pennsylvania, came to the rally to show his support for Trump. He said the election appeared close in the state and said his union and a close friend were trying to convince him to vote for Harris and other Democrats, but he has voted for Trump since 2016.

“It's a close call. You can't change the minds of Democrats no matter what. They have a single vision, that's all,” he said.

Bridy called Trump a worker like us. Trump is a billionaire who built his fortune in real estate.

“He’s a fighter,” Bridy said. “I’d like to see the borders closed. He doesn’t mess around. He gets right to it and takes care of business the right way.”

Price reported from New York. Associated Press writer Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.

