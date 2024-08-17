Maverick Marwat makes amends with PTI after meeting with Imran; tasked with leading rallies – Pakistan





PTI rebel Sher Afzal Khan Marwat on Saturday said he had put aside all reservations he had against the party leadership after a meeting with former prime minister Imran Khan, adding that he was also tasked with leading a party rally next week.

“I have forgiven everyone from my side,” Marwat said while speaking to media outside Adiala jail.

Last month, the PTI had suspended his membership for consistent violation of party discipline, with several statements criticising party leaders and allegedly making derogatory remarks about Imran in one instance. Earlier this month, confusion surrounded his expulsion from the PTI after a notification went viral on social media stating that his membership had been cancelled for serious violation/breach of discipline while other party sources had claimed that the notification was fake.

Marwat reportedly offered to resign from his National Assembly seat and seek re-election as an independent candidate, however, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan said he would meet Imran before accepting the resignation.

Speaking outside Adiala Jail today, Marwat said he met Imran three months later and recalled their warm exchange. He said he shared all his complaints with Imran in the meeting and the PTI founder shared his, but ultimately all misunderstandings were cleared.

Marwat said that in the presence of other party leaders, Imran entrusted him with the responsibility of a rally on August 22 as well as the general tasks of the protests across the country.

I told him that people are ready to come out. Just give me the responsibility and whatever the consequence, they will be on us. Because we want to eliminate people for your good.

Marwat further announced: On Khan's instructions, I have ended any reservations I had against the [party] leadership. I have forgiven everyone on my side. The matter is now buried after speaking with Khan.

Responding to questions about his return to the party, Marwat said that he was never removed from the party and that the notification of cancellation of his membership was fake. Marwat also said that he had also told Imran that the PTI founder had agreed that any future complaints and concerns should be submitted to Advocate Gohar or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for investigation and determination.

The PTI maverick also rubbished the hype surrounding his alleged exit from the party and wondered how it all ended, terming the entire episode a drama while using his slogan of war gaya (went bankrupt).

No one can destroy the love between Khan and me with gossip.

Marwat said he was vindicated by the love and respect showered on him by the PTI founder, saying they would be a lifelong asset to him.

Asked about the recent intra-party divisions in KP, Marwat said Imran had appointed lawyer Gohar to look into the matter and sent a clear message that no grouping or conflict within the party was acceptable.

Asked about his previous differences with Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub, Marwat reiterated: “There were differences before, which have now ended. You will not hear anything from me on this matter.”

Speaking about his plans for the August 22 rally, he said the party would come to Lahore with hundreds of thousands of supporters and would not worry about possible arrests or no-objection certificates.

We will remain peaceful, but anyone who tries to erect obstacles will incur the wrath of the people.

Regarding any protest strategy, he said: We will make plans for protests and demonstrations, because God forbid, on May 9 [type incident] happens then the fault does not lie with Khan, we will be responsible for everything [future] May 9. I will give my head because I will do any strategy without asking Imran's permission, we will not do any vandalism or arson but will use constitutional measures.

Marwat said he would respond to any crackdown or violence against the party and that the party leadership or Imran would have nothing to do with it.

Marwat was removed from the party's core and political committees in May on Imran's orders, following the maverick's controversial statements regarding Saudi Arabia.

Ayub had said that according to Imran, Marwat had caused incalculable loss to the interests of the PTI and its relations with Saudi Arabia, and by extension, to Imran's personal relations with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, due to his misleading statements.

Marwat refuted the comments and said the decision was taken in advance and only Imran's name was associated with it.

PTI lawmaker Ali Muhammad Khan had criticised Marwat last month after a video of him apparently criticising Imran surfaced.

