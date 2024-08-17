President Xi Jinping proposes innovation in macroeconomic policy





The President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, proposes, in the face of the salient problems related to the global economic gloom, innovation in macroeconomic policy to effectively combine financial and monetary policies with that of structural reforms.. “We need to reduce tariffs, smooth roads, expand trade and relax agricultural policies. This is a requirement for building an open world economy. China has included trade and investment in the G20 agenda, encouraging it to strengthen institutionalization, formulate a strategy for global trade growth and guiding principles for global investment, consolidate the multilateral trading system and reaffirm its commitment to anti-protectionism,” President Xi Jinping said in his book “The Belt and Road Initiative.” China hopes to create a bigger market and more space for the development of various countries through these measures, and also to revitalize trade and investment as two major driving forces. Building an interconnected world economy and uniting the forces of interaction. In the context of globalization, all countries are intertwined to promote their respective development, for better or for worse. Since no country can achieve development alone, coordination and cooperation are an inevitable choice. We must realize interconnected development through global economic recovery, the Chinese president said. He said we need to strengthen coordination in policies and rules. On the one hand, we should expand positive spillover effects and reduce negative external effects through coordination in macroeconomic policies; on the other hand, we should advocate exchanges and mutual learning, and solve problems related to asymmetry of systems, policies and standards. We should consolidate coordination in infrastructure, so as to accelerate the interconnection of global infrastructure. We should also strengthen win-win coordination of interests, promote the establishment and optimization of the global value chain, expand the participation of all parties, and create a win-win global growth chain, advocated Chinese President Xi Jinping. It stresses the need to place development at the centre of the macroeconomic policy framework, develop its first action plan on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and launched the first cooperation on the industrialisation of African countries and least developed countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vox.cg/le-president-xi-jinping-propose-linnovation-dans-la-politique-macro-economique/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

