Kolkata doctor rape, murder case: Time has come for PM Modi's intervention, says IMA; key developments | India News
Earlier in the day, IMA president Asokan had told ANI, “Yes, we will write to the Prime Minister. We will write to the Prime Minister. The time has come for his intervention… Certainly, this (PM Modi’s mention of women’s safety in his August 15 speech) is one aspect that shows that he is concerned. It would be very appropriate to write to the Prime Minister. IMA will do that.”
Health services have been significantly disrupted, with many patients reporting difficulties in finding doctors available for consultations in hospitals.
The Health Ministry has assured doctors' associations that it will constitute a committee to suggest possible measures to ensure the safety of healthcare workers. The statement comes after the IMA made five demands, including a law from the central government on the safety of doctors.
IMA formulates 5 requirements for physician safety
The Indian Medical Association, which is leading the nationwide strike, has written to Prime Minister Modi with five demands to ensure the safety of healthcare workers in the country. These include:
- A central law incorporating the 2020 amendments to the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 into the Health Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2019 would strengthen existing laws in all 25 states.
- Security protocols in all hospitals should not be lower than those of an airport. Declaring hospitals as safe zones with mandatory security duties is the first step. Surveillance cameras, deployment of security personnel and protocols can follow.
- The victim's 36-hour shift and the lack of safe rest areas and adequate toilets justify a complete overhaul of the working and living conditions of resident doctors.
- Thorough and professional investigation of the crime within the allotted time and delivery of justice.
- Appropriate and dignified compensation to the bereaved family, proportional to the cruelty inflicted.
Center to form committee to propose safety measures for health professionals
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Saturday that in the face of the surge in attacks on health workers, the Centre would form a committee to suggest security measures. It also urged the protesting doctors to return to duty “in the face of the surge in dengue and malaria cases.”
“In view of the concerns expressed by the associations, the ministry has assured them of constituting a committee to suggest all possible measures to ensure the safety of healthcare workers. Representatives of all stakeholders, including state governments, will be invited to share their suggestions with the committee,” the statement said.
“It has been observed that 26 states have already passed legislation for the protection of health workers in their respective states,” he noted.
On the meeting with the ministry, IMA president Asokan said, “We met the health minister. Now it is up to the government to respond. They will have the political will to respond now. Because what we have asked is not something that is beyond them. We are asking for a very basic right, the right to life.”
'We want hospitals to be operational soon': Services affected in all states
Doctors and health professionals from all states joined the protests to demand justice for the victim.
In Chennai, many private hospitals, including Apollo and MGM hospitals, have put up notices advising patients to postpone their outpatient appointments until Saturday. Non-urgent services, such as elective surgeries, have also been postponed.
“I came here for a check-up… I was told to come on Tuesday. We want the hospitals to be functional soon so that we can receive treatment,” said a patient at Siliguri hospital.
Doctors in Assam have demanded strict action against the perpetrators of the violence and advocated for a central law to protect healthcare workers. Outpatient and non-essential services in hospitals were severely disrupted as doctors gathered on the premises, wearing black badges and holding placards in support of their demands.
Speaking about the support from all states, the IMA President said, “The response is overwhelming from all corners of the country. Doctors are united against this injustice. The protest is there, taking care of emergency services and the injured. The medical profession is united across the country. In all sectors, be it private, government or corporate, doctors are protesting. We are giving international attention to this issue as it involves the issue of women’s safety.”
“We stand together”: Medical associations from all countries express their support
The British Medical Association (BMA) has expressed support for healthcare workers protesting in Kolkata and across India.
“No doctor should have to fear this kind of violence,” he said in a message posted on X.
“We stand in solidarity with doctors in Kolkata and across India at this difficult time, and support their call for urgent measures to improve the safety of women doctors in their workplaces, including providing them with safe and private spaces that they can use while on duty,” he added.
Meanwhile, the streets of Times Square in New York, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and Bangladesh have been the scene of protests demanding justice for the victim.
The IMA on Friday announced a 24-hour strike by all modern medicine doctors across the country in response to widespread outrage over the rape and murder of a second-year intern at RG Kar Medical College on August 9.
The strike began at 6 a.m. on Saturday and will end at 6 a.m. on Sunday. During this period, no outpatient clinics or elective surgeries will operate.
In a show of solidarity, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (FAIM) faculty association also announced on Friday that its outpatient and occupational therapy services would remain suspended on Saturday. Emergency services would continue “without any hassle”, FAIM said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the CBI, which has taken over the case, has summoned former hospital director RG Kar for the second time for questioning. One person has been arrested in the case so far.
