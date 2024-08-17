China Now Inciting Iran to Attack Israel

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on August 11 said Iran's acting foreign minister said Beijing supports the Islamic Republic in defending its “sovereignty, security and national dignity.” Wang said the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, political leader of the Hamas terrorist group, in Tehran was a violation of Iran's sovereignty and a threat to regional stability.

As countries around the world pressure Iran not to strike Israel, Tehran accuses the Jewish state of being responsible for the bomb explosion that killed Haniyeh on July 31 In fact, China was publicly urging Iran to act..

Why would the Chinese foreign minister do this? Maybe because Beijing believes its proxy Iran is losing a war and must act quickly.

Hamas is a proxy of Iran. The Iranian regime believes that it is no one's proxy, but the Chinese seem to think that Iran is indeed theirs.

Whether or not Iran is China's claw, Tehran could not have launched the October 7 war without the direct and indirect support of the Chinese state..

Iran, China's proxy

First, there is Beijing's direct influence. economic lifeline Last year, when Iranian crude oil exports hit a five-year high, China pressured Iran to engage in economic stimulus. took about 90% of the volumeAccording to Kpler, a European research firm, it appears that strong Chinese demand is behind the increase in Iranian production.

Beijing also provided diplomatic coverage for the attack on Israel. Support for the propaganda may have been even greater: about 96.5% of videos about Hamas shared on the Chinese social media platform TikTok support the terrorist group. The Chinese Communist Party uses this platform to amplify its favorite narratives.

There is another telltale sign. “The evidence of Iran’s status as Beijing’s proxy is the continued flow of Chinese weapons to Iran and Chinese components for its own weapons,” Jonathan Bass of InfraGlobal Partners told me this month. “Everyone in the region knows this.”

Bass, who has been meeting since October 7 with senior leaders of the Arab League states and four of the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, said The region is now particularly concerned about the flow of Chinese weapons into the hands of Iran and its terrorist proxies.Regional leaders should be: Iran's three main proxy groups, Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, are fighting with Chinese weapons.

Why is China now promoting war in the Middle East?

Beijing’s approach to the region has evolved rapidly over the past five years. Not long ago, Chinese policymakers had traditionally tried to maintain a balance by developing relationships with all parties and avoiding the region's multiple conflicts.

Beijing has thus gained influence but has been a little more than a spectator So Chinese diplomats stood aside as the Trump administration reshaped the region with the four Abraham Accords, pacts with two Gulf states, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, and two others in North Africa, Sudan and Morocco. The result, peace with Israel, was historic..

China responded with two historic agreements on his own initiative, one in March last year between Saudi Arabia and Iran and the other on July 23, when Beijing secured the signing of the agreement by 14 Palestinian factions, including rivals Hamas and Fatah. Beijing Declarationa unity pact in the Chinese capital.

China, until Haniyeh's assassination, seemed to be leading events in the Middle East, but it now appears that Beijing's green light for an Iranian attack on Israel is disappearing. an attempt to stop an unfavourable trend.

China is faltering

Clearly, The Chinese must do somethingHamas, which had won favor with Beijing, is in disarray. The group was able to appoint a successor to Haniyeh more quickly than many expected, but it is losing control of Gaza, Amir Bohbot of the Workers' Party said. The Jerusalem Post reported August 11. Israel's military successes, among other factors, have significantly weakened the organization.

In addition, the United States is deploying military assets to bolster its already considerable forces in the region. On August 11, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered Carrier Strike Group 3 to expedite its transit to the Middle East. It also sent the USS Georgiaan Ohio-class guided-missile submarine to get there. China cannot match American firepower in the region, and neither can its friend Russia..

Ultimately, it is still the United States that wields power in the Middle East. Yes, at one point it seemed as if America was retreating. After all, The United States, now the new Saudi Arabia, needed the region less. America has now pumped more crude oil China has produced more natural gas than any other nation in history for six years in a row. The United States produces more natural gas than any other nation. China has tried to fill what it saw as a void.

“China's new gamble strengthens Tehran.”

But just because America doesn't need the region doesn't mean China is powerful there. China's successes, its two great pacts, turned out to be somewhat imaginary. For example, the Saudi-Iran deal has barely been followed up, which may explain why the Biden administration is moving forward on its own deal with Riyadh. Moreover, Beijing’s declaration has already been undone in record time, largely because of Haniyeh’s stunning assassination.

China apparently thought it was being smart to disrupt the Middle East with a proxy war. But when the representatives waver, their masters waver too.China is now in trouble.

So China is now playing. At present, China's new bet is embolden Tehran:Iran's Foreign Ministry repeated Wang Yi's remarks on August 13 when the regime appeals rejected Britain, France, Germany and Italy not to strike Israel.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, apparently adopting the views of Mao Zedong, has been promote “chaos” to pave the way for Chinese domination throughout the world. Wang Yi, in his appeal on the 11th in Tehran, made a bold and chaotic move.

China, by all indications, wants more war in the world's most war-torn region.

