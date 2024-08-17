Indonesia holds Independence Day event in its struggling new capital







Students sit in a park near office buildings in Nusantara.

Visitors watch the country's 79th Independence Day celebrations from Nusantara office buildings.

Uniformed personnel participate in a flag-raising ceremony.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaks with President-elect Prabowo Subianto after a flag-raising ceremony marking Indonesia's 79th Independence Day at the presidential palace in the future capital Nusantara. Indonesia celebrated its independence anniversary for the first time on Saturday at the site of its planned new capital, Nusantara, in a scaled-back ceremony as the still-under-construction city is plagued by problems and delays.

A project inherited from outgoing President Joko Widodo, Nusantara has suffered construction delays and funding shortages due to the Covid-19 pandemic, lack of foreign investment and, most recently, the resignation of project leaders.

At yesterday's celebration of the country's independence from Japanese rule that ended in 1945, the number of attendees was reduced to 1,300 guests from an initial 8,000 because accommodation and food supplies were limited, Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, said earlier this week.

Hundreds of participants from local communities and construction workers joined the ceremony under red umbrellas, with several buildings under construction behind them.

Mulyana, a 38-year-old construction worker in the new capital, said he had spent the past nine months building a ministry office building that was partially used Saturday for the celebration amid limited infrastructure to move materials.

For five months we worked in 24-hour shifts, and because of the limited access we need two to three hours (a day) to move the concrete using heavy equipment, Mulyana, who like many Indonesians goes by only one name, told Reuters on Friday, adding that when he arrived a year ago there were limited water and electricity supplies at the site.

Nusantara is being built in a forested area in eastern Borneo, about 1,200 km (750 miles) from the current capital, Jakarta, on Java. Jokowi has sought to boost confidence in the $32 billion megaproject in recent months, kicking off construction on hotels and office buildings and holding the first cabinet meeting in the new eagle-shaped state palace.

But he also said plans to relocate thousands of civil servants to Nusantara could be postponed, subject to the capital's readiness, after previously ordering them to pack up and move in September.

New President Prabowo Subianto, who also attended Saturday's ceremony, vowed to continue the Nusantara. A parallel celebration was also held in Jakarta, where most of the music and dancing was performed.

