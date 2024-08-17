Would Kamala Harris or Donald Trump be the best choice for the stock market? It's complicated.





Elections are important to investors, and presidential elections are one example. Their results set the agenda in Washington for the next four years.

As usual, the Democratic and Republican candidates for the presidency of the United States have very different goals. Would Kamala Harris or Donald Trump be the best candidate for the stock market? It's complicated.

Image source: Getty Images.

The carryover effect

One of the main reasons it is difficult to determine how the stock market will perform under a new president is that events that occurred during the previous president's term can carry over to the new administration. History is replete with examples of this carryover effect.

The S&P 500 index fell 25% in the first 19 months of Ronald Reagan's first term. This decline and the recession that accompanied it, however, were largely due to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in an effort to curb the runaway inflation that had begun before Reagan took office.

Similarly, the S&P 500 index fell 16% in 2001, the first year of George W. Bush's first term. This decline was due to the continuation of the dot-com bubble that began in 2000, the last full year of Bill Clinton's second term.

It is worth noting that the carryover effect is not necessarily related to the actions of the previous president. For example, former President Clinton did not cause an unsustainable rise in technology stock valuations. This underscores another important point: factors can affect the stock market that are beyond a president’s control.

The policy puzzle

The policies of a new US president can have an impact on stock performance. However, sometimes different policies cancel each other out to some extent.

For example, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has proposed cutting corporate tax rates, a move that could boost corporate profits and drive up stock prices. On the other hand, Trump also wants to impose high tariffs on all imports and even higher tariffs on Chinese imports. Many economists believe that these tariffs could cause inflation to spike, which could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates and send stocks down.

Democratic presidential candidate Harris has said she wants to “go after big companies that are price gouging.” That could help lower inflation and boost stocks. However, Harris has also pledged to raise the federal minimum wage. Some economists (but not all) believe that minimum wage increases lead to higher inflation, which could hurt stocks.

It's party time

Republicans want to be known as the pro-business party, while Democrats are more likely to fight what they see as corrupt practices by some big companies. Does that mean the stock market is more likely to soar under a Republican president than under a Democratic president? Not necessarily.

The story continues

Since 1957, the S&P 500 has posted a median annual return of 9.9% (excluding dividends) during years when Republicans were president. However, the S&P's median annual return during Democratic presidential terms was 12.9%.

The party or parties that control Congress also matter. A divided Congress has historically been beneficial for the S&P 500, regardless of which party’s candidate occupied the Oval Office. Between 1950 and 2023, the S&P averaged an annual gain of 15.72% with a Democratic president and a divided Congress. The index’s average annual return during the same period with a Republican president and a divided Congress was 12.2%.

The best answer

So, would Harris or Trump be the better choice for the stock market? The best answer is…no one knows. However, there is one definitive answer to the question of what investors should do whether Harris or Trump wins the November election: Don’t just focus on a four- or eight-year period, but think long-term.

Over the long term, the stock market has been up 100% of the time. Presidential administrations come and go, but American companies continue to work year after year to generate profits for their shareholders. While elections matter to investors, time spent in the market matters far more.

