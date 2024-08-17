PM Modi proposes 'Global Compact for Development' to help partner countries achieve balanced and inclusive growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday proposed a comprehensive 'Global Development Compact' that will help partner countries in the Global South achieve balanced and inclusive growth by building on India's experience in development and development partnerships.

India will create a special fund of USD 2.5 million to help in trade promotion activities and will also provide a fund of USD 1 million for capacity building and trade promotion, Prime Minister Modi announced in his closing address at the third edition of the Voice of the Global South Summit.

Prime Minister Modi stressed that the Global Compact for Development will be inspired by the development paths decided by the countries of the South and will not crush poor nations under huge debt.

India today hosted, in a virtual format, the third Voice of the Global South Summit, which envisages bringing together countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform on a range of issues.

Prime Minister Modi said, “Today, I want to propose a comprehensive Global Development Compact, which will be based on the experience of India's development journey and development partnerships.”

“This compact will be inspired by the development paths decided by the countries of the South. It will be human-centered, multidimensional for development and will advance the multi-sectoral approach. It will not crush needy countries under debt in the name of financing for development. It will contribute to balanced and inclusive growth of partner countries,” he said.

“We will focus on trade for development, capacity building for sustainable growth, technology sharing, concessional financing for specific projects and grants. India will create a special fund of $2.5 million to focus on trade promotion activities. Training will be provided on trade policy and trade negotiation for capacity building, for which a fund of $1 million will be provided,” he said.

“India supports the Leaders Group to boost the SDGs. We will work to ensure that affordable, effective and generic medicines are available in the Global South. We will also contribute to training of drug regulators. We will be happy to share our experience and technology in natural farming,” he said.

Speaking on the concerns raised by countries in the South over multiple conflicts, the Prime Minister said that only “fair and inclusive” global governance can help resolve the current situation.

“Our concerns can only be addressed through fair and inclusive global governance. Institutions that prioritise the South and where developed countries also honour their commitments. We will take steps to bridge the gap between the North and the South. The Future Summit next month at the UN could be a game changer in this regard,” PM Modi added.

Earlier in the day, in his opening address, Prime Minister Modi said that the Voice of the Global South Summit gives voice to the needs and aspirations of those who have so far remained unheard.

The Prime Minister highlighted how India has shared its experience and progress with partner countries, which has strengthened cooperation between them in the areas of infrastructure, digital and energy connectivity.

“The Voice of the Global South Summit is a platform where we give voice to the needs and aspirations of those who have not been heard. I believe our strength lies in our unity and we will move forward in a new direction,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He further stressed that global governance and financial institutions established over the past decade have failed to address current challenges as the world grapples with uncertainty in the aftermath of Covid and faces the challenges of terrorism and climate change.

“In 2022, when India assumed the presidency of the G20, we resolved to give a new structure to the G20. The Voice of the Global South Summit became a platform where we openly discussed development issues and priorities. And India prepared the G20 agenda based on the hopes, aspirations and priorities of the Global South,” he said.

“We have moved the G20 forward with an inclusive and development-oriented approach. The best example of this was the historic moment when the African Union became a permanent member of the G20,” the Prime Minister said.

He also called on the countries of the South to unite and work together to strengthen their strength in the current situation.

India hosted the first Voice of the Global South Summit (VOGSS) on 12-13 January 2023 and the second Voice of the Global South Summit on 17 November 2023, both in virtual format. The previous two editions of the Summit saw participation from over 100 countries from the Global South.

The inputs and feedback received from developing country leaders at these two summits were appropriately reflected in the agenda and discussions of the G20 Summit under the Indian Presidency last year, including in the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

The third VOGSS, whose overall theme is “A Stronger Global South for a Sustainable Future,” aims to serve as a platform to broaden discussions held at previous summits on a range of complex challenges that continue to affect the world, such as conflict, food and energy security crises, climate change – all of which disproportionately and severely affect developing countries.

At the Summit, countries of the South will continue their deliberations on challenges, priorities and solutions for the South, particularly in the area of ​​development.

The theme of the inaugural session of leaders is the same as the overall theme of the Summit, namely “A Strengthened Global South for a Sustainable Future”.