Applauding NHS during pandemic could have been dangerous, ombudsman says

Applauding the NHS during the pandemic may have been dangerous because no organisation can be a national religion, the health service ombudsman has said.

Rebecca Hilsenrath, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman, told the Telegraph that no organisation should be immune from constructive criticism.

Ms Hilsenrath gave evidence to an inquiry into the NHS led by Professor Lord Darzi.

The Telegraph reported that evidence submitted to the inquiry showed that 27,479 complaints about the NHS in England were made to the ombudsman in 2023/24, of which two in three were at least partially upheld.

When big things go wrong and terrible things happen, the NHS says never again, but in fact that's simply not true. Rebecca Hilsenrath

Commenting on the increase in complaints (18,727 received in 2020/21), Ms Hilsenrath said: “I think it reflects a change in attitudes towards the NHS and a much lower level of satisfaction with services.”

Of course, people were extremely grateful for the extraordinary efforts made by NHS workers during this time, including at great personal risk to their own safety.

I also know that the national mood has changed since then, and I think it is incredibly difficult, as an NHS worker, to constantly read about the failings of your service and how you are letting people down.

The Health Service Ombudsman continued: “I have heard an argument that applauding the NHS during the pandemic is a rather dangerous thing to do, because no organisation can be a national religion, and no organisation should be immune from constructive criticism.”

I don't think it's helpful for an organization to be treated like a religion.

Ms Hilsenrath said there was a lack of consistency within the NHS, adding that the ultimate price of failure is tragedy.

Staff at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Glasgow gather to applaud during a nationwide Clap for Carer (PA) ( AP Archives )

She said: “An NHS that doesn't listen doesn't learn, and that's what leads you to repetitive behaviour, and that's the one critical problem we see. And I'm afraid we're going to see it again and again.”

When big things go wrong and terrible things happen, the NHS says 'never again', but in fact that's simply not true.

Being patient-centric is at the heart of it all, because until the NHS listens more to people when things go wrong and before they go wrong, of course these mistakes will continue to be made.

Ms Hilsenrath said the regulatory landscape was in urgent need of reform, adding that there was a lot of duplication.

She said: “It's very difficult for health regulators to speak with a clear, united voice because there are so many of them and they all have slightly different but overlapping roles.”

The organisations in question, the NHS, tend to be faced with multiple recommendations all coming from different people, and of course that's a hugely inefficient way of dealing with anything.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The NHS is broken, but we are determined to get it back on its feet so it can be there for all of us when we need it.”

We will be honest about the challenges facing the health service and we will work to address them.

Lord Darzi's independent inquiry into the NHS is a step towards identifying and addressing these problems as we create an NHS fit for the future.