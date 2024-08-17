Turkish opposition fails to restore seats of ousted MPs in session marred by violence

An extraordinary session of the Turkish parliament on Friday that descended into a brawl between ruling and opposition lawmakers produced no beneficial results for a jailed politician who was ousted from the legislature after an attempt to reinstate his seat failed.

Lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which holds a majority in parliament, overwhelmingly rejected an opposition request to hold a general session to discuss restoring the seat of Can Atalay, who was elected to parliament in the May 2023 general election for the left-wing Workers' Party of Turkey (TP).

The extraordinary session ended without discussion of the Atalay situation.

Atalay is serving an 18-year prison sentence that was upheld by the highest appeals court last year after his conviction in the Gezi Park trial, which many said was politically motivated, over the 2013 anti-government protests.

He has not been released from prison despite two Constitutional Court rulings in his favour and was stripped of his parliamentary seat earlier this year.

Friday's extraordinary session, called by the opposition, was marred by a violent brawl that broke out when AKP MP Alpay Zalan attacked TP MP Ahmet K as he delivered a speech at the start of the session in which he condemned the government for its treatment of Atalay.

Two opposition MPs who were trying to calm down other MPs as they exchanged punches were injured.

Video footage from parliament shows blood on the floor of injured MPs, who suffered cuts to their foreheads.

In his speech, K accused AKP lawmakers of being members of Turkey's largest terrorist organization that brought down the state with the dynastic mafia, a reference to the terrorist description President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan used for Atalay.

He said it was not surprising that the AKP and its leader labeled Atalay a terrorist since they do so for everyone who is not a member of their party.

The Speaker's Office then sanctioned Zalan for his attack on K and K for his accusations against AKP MPs.

The attack on K and the fight in parliament drew strong condemnation from opposition parties, who called it an attack on the public will.

Extraordinary session

The extraordinary session of the Legislative Assembly was called to review Atalay's parliamentary status after the Constitutional Court declared the removal of his status null and void in early August, once again rekindling calls for his immediate release and the restoration of his status.

A legal crisis erupted when the Supreme Court of Appeals, which had upheld the politician's conviction, refused to rule on his release last year, defying two Supreme Court rulings. For the first time in Turkey's history, the appeals court also filed criminal complaints against members of the Constitutional Court.

The Constitutional Court ruled twice last year that Atalay's rights to security and liberty as well as his right to run for office had been violated.

The Supreme Court stated in its reasoned opinion that the decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal not to implement its judgments had no legitimacy.

According to the court, it is legally impossible to speak of a conviction for Atalay following his judgment of October 25, 2023 and that it is constitutionally obligatory to eliminate the circumstances that led to the violation of rights.

The Court declared that a decision deemed contrary to the Constitution had no legal value.

Following the Constitutional Court ruling, Atalays’ lawyers have called for his release, arguing that his rights to liberty and security as well as his right to run for office have been violated. Opposition parties, including the CHP and others, have urged parliament to act quickly to restore his status.

Had the court's decision been read out during the session, it could have started the process of restoring Atalay's parliamentary seat.

Atalay was stripped of his parliamentary status in January after the Supreme Court of Appeals' decision upholding his 18-year prison sentence was read out during a turbulent plenary session in parliament, during which opposition lawmakers chanted angry slogans and tried to disrupt proceedings.

Atalay, 48, managed to run from prison for a seat in parliament representing the earthquake-ravaged province of Hatay.

The Gezi Park trial defendants, including Atalay and prominent businessman Osman Kavala, were convicted of trying to overthrow the government for their alleged role in the protests, which began against an urban development plan in central Istanbul and spread to other cities across Turkey.

The youth-led protests have turned into a nationwide protest against the perceived corruption of the AKP and the growing authoritarianism of then-Prime Minister and current President Erdoğan.

Erdoan's government violently dispersed the protests and began cracking down on their leaders.