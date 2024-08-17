Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails DPI's contribution to inclusive development





NEW DELHI: Highlighting the important role of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the contribution of Digital Public Infrastructure to inclusive development is nothing short of a revolution. Addressing the inaugural session of the Voice of the Global South 3.0 Summit leaders, Prime Minister Modi said, “The contribution of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to inclusive growth is nothing short of a revolution.” He said the Global IPR Framework, created under our G-20 presidency, was the first-ever multilateral consensus on IPR.

“We are happy that agreements have been reached with 12 partners from the Global South to share the India Stack,” Prime Minister Modi said. Prime Minister Modi said India has created a Social Impact Fund into which the country will inject an initial contribution of $25 million.

The Prime Minister also stressed the urgency for the countries of the South to unite. He called for collective learning from each other's experiences, sharing of capacities and collaboration to achieve common goals. Highlighting India's commitment to this cause, he mentioned India's efforts to promote mutual trade, inclusive growth and women-led development, while advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In his speech, the Prime Minister highlighted the role of infrastructure, digital and energy connectivity in strengthening cooperation, noting initiatives like Mission LiFE, which give prominence to forward-looking areas such as renewable energy in India and partner countries.

He also highlighted the country's contributions to financial inclusion through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Prime Minister Modi highlighted the significant progress made in education, capacity building and vocational training through the Global South Centre of Excellence and other initiatives. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the country’s commitment to global health security, citing government initiatives such as the Arogya Maitris vision. The Prime Minister called for a unified and positive approach to ensure that the voices and aspirations of the Global South are properly represented in global discussions.

Highlighting the importance of India's presidency of the G-20, he said that in 2022, India had decided to give a new shape to the organisation, mentioning the inclusion of the African Union. The Voice of the Global South Summit has become a platform where we openly discussed development issues and priorities, the Prime Minister said.

India will host the 3rd Voice of the Global South Summit on August 17, 2024. It envisions bringing together countries of the Global South to share their views and priorities on a common platform on a range of issues.

