IMA writes to PM Modi, seeks 'benign intervention' to curb violence against doctors





New Delhi: The IMA on Saturday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “benign intervention” to bring in a central law to check violence against healthcare workers and declare hospitals as safe zones with mandatory security duties. These are some of the demands made by the apex body of doctors in the context of the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and the subsequent vandalism at the institution. Follow the latest updates of Kolkata doctor rape and murder case here. The Indian Medical Association (IMA), which is observing a 24-hour nationwide shutdown of non-emergency services from 6 am on Saturday, has written to the prime minister, presenting its five demands. All essential services are being maintained and emergency services are being staffed, the IMA said in a statement. “The 36-hour workload performed by the victim and the lack of safe spaces to rest and adequate toilets justify a complete overhaul of the working and living conditions of resident doctors,” he added. She also demanded that hospitals be declared safe zones, with the first step being the introduction of mandatory security measures. “Security protocols in hospitals should not be less than those at airports. Declaring hospitals as safe zones with mandatory security duties is the first step. CCTV cameras, deployment of security personnel and protocols can follow,” the IMA said. She demanded a central law incorporating the 2020 amendments to the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, into the Health Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2019, saying it would strengthen the existing 25 state laws. The medical profession also called for a thorough and professional investigation into the crime within a specific time frame and for justice to be done, in addition to identifying those involved in the vandalism and punishing those involved in an exemplary manner. Acts of vandalism took place on August 15 by a large crowd, which destroyed several sections of the establishment, including the place where the victim was found, the IMA said. She also demanded appropriate and dignified compensation for the bereaved family. Doctors, especially women, are vulnerable to violence due to the nature of their profession. It is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure the safety of doctors in hospitals and on campuses, the IMA said. “The RG Kar incident has highlighted the two dimensions of hospital violence: a crime of barbaric magnitude due to lack of safe spaces for women and hooliganism unleashed due to lack of an organised security protocol. The crime and vandalism have shocked the conscience of the nation,” he said. Doctors at several hospitals across the country have withdrawn non-essential services and are now providing only emergency and health care services, the IMA said. She also appreciated the Prime Minister's remarks on women's safety in his Independence Day speech. “We appeal to your kind intervention at this stage. This will give confidence not only to women doctors but also to all women in their workplace,” the doctors' association said. The IMA said 60% of Indian doctors were women. This percentage reaches 68% in the dental profession, 75% in physiotherapy and 85% in nursing. All health professionals deserve a peaceful and safe environment in their workplace, he added. “We appeal to your kind intervention to ensure that appropriate action is taken to address our demands,” the IMA said. Published August 17, 2024, 2:45 p.m. EAST

