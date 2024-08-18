Turkey battles forest fires for third consecutive day

Text size





Firefighters were battling a massive forest fire in the Aegean city of Izmir in Turkey for a third consecutive day on Saturday, AFP journalists reported, a day after hundreds of residents of nearby villages were evacuated.

Firefighters said they had partially brought the flames that have been threatening the port city for three days under control, although fires are still raging in nearby forests.

In the northern suburb of Ornekkoy, AFP journalists saw the charred remains of several buildings and vehicles in an industrial area as gray smoke rose into the sky.

“We don’t know what to do. Our workplace is located in the middle of the flames. We have lost our livelihood,” said Hanife Erbil, 48, who earns her living collecting paper and plastic waste.

The pine trees that once crowned the surrounding hills were also burned.

“It was a very beautiful ride, it smelled of pine trees everywhere. It makes me want to cry,” said taxi driver Ayhan.

The smell of smoke hung over the city, Turkey's third most populous.

Firefighters from other Turkish cities were sent in as reinforcements and the army was mobilised.

“Everyone is working hard. I am on my 36th hour of duty. We can say that the fire is partially under control,” said Arjin Erol, a firefighter from Izmir.

The fire broke out on Thursday and quickly spread to residential areas thanks to winds blowing at 50 kilometers per hour.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said 900 residents from the five affected districts had been evacuated to Izmir on Friday evening.

On Saturday, these villages remained empty for security reasons, except for a handful of volunteers who left food and water for animals living in the forest, AFP journalists noted.

Wild animals, including cats and dogs, died in the fire but no human casualties have yet been reported.

The fire damaged 16 buildings and affected 78 people, 29 of whom were hospitalized, the Turkish Health Ministry said.

“Currently, two planes and eleven helicopters continue to intervene,” said Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli, after strong winds grounded the helicopters and water bombers.

The city's residents should not worry, he added.

Four helicopters dropped water on the flames throughout the day, supported by two planes, AFP journalists noted.

About 1,600 hectares (3,900 acres) were affected, the minister said, adding that difficult terrain made it difficult to extinguish the fire at its source.

Five other fires continue to rage in forest areas of other cities in Turkey, including Bolu in the northwest and Aydin in the west.

New fires broke out in Izmir on Saturday night, devastating several neighborhoods including Bayindir and the popular resort of Cesme, local mayor Cemil Tugay said on social media.

Authorities have brought the fire under control in Cesme, on the Greek island of Chios, he said.

Authorities said seven people were arrested in Izmir for their alleged links to the fire.

To help its regional ally, Azerbaijan has sent a water bomber plane, the Turkish presidency announced.

Scientists say climate change is making extreme weather events, including heat waves, more likely, longer lasting and more intense, increasing the risk of wildfires.

In June, a fire in Mardin, southeastern Turkey, killed 15 people.

Observers, however, say Turkey has made progress since it was hit by its worst wildfires in history in 2021.

At the time, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government was criticized for its inability to mobilize due to a lack of planes and helicopters.