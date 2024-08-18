



AAll billionaire financier Stephen Schwarzman wants to do is build a lake on his $80 million country estate, and a new wing and possibly more modest staff quarters in the former stables. What could possibly stand in the way of a man whose fortune is estimated at $31 billion?

The American co-founder and boss of private equity firm Blackstone may not have considered the special requirements of a warty amphibian that may or may not reside at Conholt Park, the 2,500-acre estate he bought in 2022.

Last month, Wiltshire Council approved Schwarzmans' application, but only if he sticks to a rigorous mitigation and habitat improvement plan for the great crested newt, which breeds in preferably clean ponds and has has suffered drastic habitat loss since the 1950s.

But what on earth is a great crested newt, the master of the universe is surely wondering? The United Kingdom is home to around 400,000 of these amphibians, the largest of the three native newt species. Conservationists say bees are a vital part of rural ecosystems and have been here for millions of years. But because they travel hundreds of metres between breeding ponds and hibernation sites, they are particularly susceptible to disturbance. As a protected species under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, the animal, which can grow to the size of a banana and live for 15 years, has a huge influence on rural construction and development, earning a reputation as (delete as you prefer) a vital check on rapacious developers or a symbol of bureaucratic excess. Although no newts have been found on his 17th-century estate, Schwarzman will have to continue to monitor and relocate all specimens with a gloved hand. Mitigation measures are expected to continue for at least 30 years after the work is completed. Apparently unamused by events further down the food chain, the Wolf of Wall Street is said to have spoken to Rachel Reeves, the new Chancellor, about Britain's planning challenges. Stephen Schwarzman must follow a strict mitigation and habitat enhancement plan to develop his Conholt Park estate in Wiltshire He might take comfort in knowing that he is far from the first developer or owner to have learned the hard way not to mess with the GCN, as the newts are known in a rapidly evolving ecosystem of surveyors, consultants and planning officials. It cost us over $100,000, says Damien Wynne, who runs Q New Homes with his brother Michael and builds nine sustainable homes on 40 acres of land on a Kent farm. When Wynne hired an ecologist from an environmental survey company, for a fee of tens of thousands of pounds, they found no physical evidence of newts. But a small pond indicated potential for newts, so Wynne had to wait until the breeding season in early summer to carry out an environmental DNA test, which involves taking water samples to detect traces of newt skin, faeces or mucus. When the results came back positive, Natural England, a government agency, presented Q New Homes with a $105,000 bill for a mitigation license. These licenses, which typically take months to obtain, vary depending on the scale and location of a project, and can include the cost of monitoring or new ponds. “That’s a pretty significant dent in our emergency reserve and we had to pay it off before we could put the shovel in the ground,” Wynne says. And you get no tracking, no correspondence, no proof of where the funds went. Wynne says he is committed to sustainable building but is concerned about the barriers protecting newts adds to development at a time when the new government has committed to building 1.5 million new homes. He also had to pay an ecologist to inspect thousands of tiles on an existing building for evidence of bat droppings. Natural England said in a statement that a district-level licensing system for newts introduced in 2019 is simpler than the previous centralised system, while generating €38 million to create and protect habitats, including more than 3,400 new ponds. Newts often arouse passions in high places. In 2017, Sajid Javid mentioned them eight times in a white paper on housing policy, criticising the excessive bureaucracy of newts. In 2020, Boris Johnson said in a speech as prime minister that newt regulation was a major drag on this country’s prosperity. Johnson's father Stanley helped create the EU's 1992 Habitats Directive while he was in European politics. That directive sits above UK law, which has remained intact since Brexit. Boris Johnson changed his tune last year, when he described waiting for DNA tests on a pond in his Oxfordshire garden, near a planned swimming pool site. There may be people who think the world has gone newt-mad, he wrote. My friends, I am not one of them. If we have to build little motels for newts to house them on their poolside excursions, then we will. We will make a Newtopia! The Johnsons have promised to build a motel on their $3.8 million mansion if necessary to pass the South Oxfordshire council test Jim Foster, director of conservation at Amphibian and Reptile Conservation, says newts have become pantomime villains in the land-use world. He attributes their outsized profile to their relative rarity, combined with their ability to inhabit almost anywhere there is a pond. He argues that the flip side of this paradox is that protecting the GCN has significant benefits. Newts act as an umbrella species, he explains. Without these laws, I think we would have lost a whole range of other habitats as well. Jonathan Stuttard, a senior ecologist at Arbtech, an environmental company that conducts studies for developers, acknowledges that tensions can arise. But he says it’s very rare for newts to completely block development, although solutions can be costly. Ultimately, no one wants to see wildlife or countryside destroyed, and this framework helps ensure that doesn’t happen, he says. Without naming anyone directly, a certain Wiltshire billionaire, for example, he says, mitigation costs tend to escalate in line with the ultimate profits of landowners. In reality, all of this is possible, he says.

