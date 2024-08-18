China's youth unemployment rises to 17.1% in July

Youth unemployment in China rose to 17.1 percent in July, official figures showed, the highest level this year, as the world's second-largest economy faces growing headwinds.

China faces rising youth unemployment, a heavily indebted real estate sector and growing trade problems with the West.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who is responsible for economic policy, called on Friday for struggling companies to be “heard” and for “their difficulties to be genuinely addressed,” according to the official Xinhua news agency.

The unemployment rate among 16-24 year-olds released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday is up sharply from 13.2% in June.

The closely watched indicator peaked at 21.3% in June 2023, before authorities suspended publication of the figures and later changed their methodology to exclude students.





Nearly 12 million students graduated from Chinese universities in June, increasing competition in an already tough job market and likely explaining the sharp rise in unemployment in July.

In May, President Xi Jinping said tackling youth unemployment should be considered a “top priority.”

Disappointing data

Among 25-29 year-olds, the unemployment rate stood at 6.5% in July, compared to 6.4% the previous month.

For the Chinese workforce, the national unemployment rate was 5.2%.

However, the BBS figures paint an incomplete picture of China's overall employment situation because they only take into account urban areas.





The new unemployment figures follow other disappointing economic data from Beijing, including figures showing industrial production falling despite recent government measures aimed at boosting growth.

Industrial production growth weakened in July, with monthly expansion of 5.1% down from 5.3% in June and below analysts' forecasts.

Major Chinese cities also saw a further decline in property prices last month, a sign of weak demand.

Demand for bank loans also contracted for the first time in almost 20 years, according to official figures released earlier this week.

International challenges are also growing, with the European Union and the United States increasingly imposing trade barriers to protect their markets from cheap Chinese products and perceived unfair competition.