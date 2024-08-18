Financial institutions of last century failed to meet challenges: PM Modi proposes Global Compact | India News





Proposing the creation of a human-centred Global Development Compact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for the Voice of the Global South Summit a platform to give voice to the needs and aspirations of those who have not been heard until now.

Prime Minister Modi, delivering his keynote address at the third summit hosted virtually by India, said that global governance and financial institutions formed in the last century have not been able to meet the challenges of this century.

Speaking about the global challenges faced by countries, he said there is an atmosphere of uncertainty everywhere and the world is yet to fully emerge from the effects of Covid. “The war situation has posed challenges to our development. We are already facing the challenges of climate change, and now there are also concerns about health security, food security and energy security,” he said. Terrorism, extremism and separatism remain a serious threat to our societies. The technological divide and new economic and social challenges related to technology are also emerging, he said, stressing that the solution to various global conflicts and tensions lies in inclusive global governance. Announcing the Compact, Prime Minister Modi said that needy countries will not be burdened with debt in the name of financing development. “The Compact,” he said, “will be based on India’s development journey and its experiences in development partnership.” Under this compact, we will focus on trade for development, capacity building for sustainable growth, technology sharing, concessional financing for specific projects and grants. To strengthen trade promotion activities, India will launch a special fund of $2.5 million, he said, adding that a fund of $1 million will be set aside for this purpose. Calling for measures to bridge the gap between the North and the South, he said the Future Summit to be held next month at the UN could become an important step for all this and stressed that the South must unite, unite with one voice, become the strength of the other and learn from the experience of the other. Referring to the G20 Presidency last year, the Prime Minister said, “The Global DPI Repository, created under our G20 Presidency, was the first multilateral consensus on DPI. We are happy that agreements have been signed to share the India Stack with 12 partners from the South. To accelerate DPI in the South, we have created a Social Impact Fund. India will make an initial contribution of $25 million.” External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, speaking at the Foreign Ministers' Session, once again advocated for reforms in key multilateral institutions and said, “There is no denying that even as the global order faces critical challenges, no solution has emerged from the multilateral domain. The reason for this is both the obsolescence and polarisation of multilateral organisations.” “Here too, India has been advocating for reformed multilateralism and has sought reform of the multilateral development banks through the G20. As a group, we need to make our point,” he said. Jaishankar also spoke about the impact of various geopolitical conflicts and tensions on the countries of the South. This meeting is taking place at a time when the world is grappling with multiple conflicts, tensions and stresses. We, the countries of the South, are particularly affected, he said. Sharing his views on economic resilience, he said the experience of the pandemic, conflict and climate events have highlighted the need for reliable and resilient supply chains. In addition, there is an urgent need to diversify production itself in various areas in order to reduce risks for the international economy, he added. After the summit, he told the media that the situation in Gaza, particularly civilian casualties, had been at the center of discussions. The feeling was that the situation needed to return to a ceasefire and negotiations, he said. Without naming any countries, he said some countries had discussed sanctions and the volatility of energy security markets. He added that the issue of political interference had also been raised. Speaking about the need for reforms at the UN, he said: “If we truly believe in a democratic world order, we believe that these 190 or so members should be representatives of the UN.” [of the UN] should be allowed to vote on the future of the UN…

