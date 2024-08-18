Imran Khan says he is not intimidated by former ISI chief's arrest





ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2024 04:14 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]August 18 (ANI): Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he is not intimidated by the arrest of former Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, The Express Tribune reported. The Pakistan Army on Monday announced the arrest of Hameed on charges of violating the Army Act. The move was prompted by allegations of misconduct levelled by the owner of a private housing society. Speaking informally to reporters at Adiala Jail, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan said he would not have demanded a judicial commission if he was afraid. He dismissed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif's allegations that the PTI had ruined the economy and referred to the Pakistan Economic Survey to counter the allegations, according to The Express Tribune report. Khan said the previous government had left a deficit of $19.5 billion, which forced the PTI to hold talks with the IMF. Reacting to allegations that Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed was involved in a conspiracy on May 9, Khan dismissed the allegations and added that the real conspiracy was against the PTI.

He said there were two key conspiracies, which included the sacking of Faiz Hameed by General (retd) Bajwa at the behest of Nawaz Sharif and hiring Hussain Haqqani for lobbying. Imran Khan called for a speedy judicial probe into the events of May 9 and demanded the release of CCTV footage to verify his claims. He accused the establishment of obstructing the probe and added that the matter could be resolved quickly if proper evidence was taken into account. Talking about the February 8 elections, he accused the government of stealing the mandate of the PTI and demanded an investigation into the alleged electoral fraud. Notably, Pakistan held its 12th national general elections on February 8 amid allegations of fraud and shutdown of cellular and internet services. He expressed concerns over the actions of the judiciary, including the remarks of the Chief Justice, which he termed as politically motivated and aimed at extending his tenure, The Express Tribune reported. Imran Khan defended his wife, Bushra Bibi, against allegations related to the May 9 incidents and lashed out at the establishment for “provoking” national unrest. He even criticised the manipulation of institutions like the NAB, police and FIA for political purposes and urged the establishment to reconsider its actions. The former Pakistani prime minister said he could communicate with the party leadership and convey his messages through legal means despite the restrictions, The Express Tribune reported. On the issue of PTI’s internal conflicts, Imran Khan asked the party members to address anti-corruption issues through the designated committee instead of making such issues public unnecessarily. He appreciated the impartiality of the committee members and emphasised the importance of addressing corruption-related issues effectively. (ANI)

