Turkish MPs brawl over debate on jailed opposition MP





Image source: REUTERS Turkish MPs got into a fight in parliament on Friday. Ankara:A violent brawl broke out in the Turkish parliament on Friday during a heated debate over an opposition lawmaker jailed on charges seen as politically motivated. Opposition candidate Ahmed Sik was attacked by members of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party after he called for the admission to the assembly of his colleague Can Atalay, who is jailed for organizing anti-government protests. Sik, who called the ruling party a “terrorist organization,” was punched by one of the AKP lawmakers, and dozens of lawmakers joined in the fight, some trying to hold back others. During the fight, a female lawmaker was punched, leaving drops of blood on the white steps of the assembly speaker's podium. Another opposition member was also reportedly injured. Atalay was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2022 after being accused of trying to overthrow the government by organizing the nationwide Gezi Park protests in 2013 along with jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala and six others. All deny the charges. Despite his imprisonment, Atalay was elected to parliament in May last year to represent the Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP). What happened in Parliament? Parliament stripped Atalay of his seat, but Turkey's Constitutional Court declared his expulsion null and void on August 1. In a speech to AKP lawmakers on Friday, Sik said: “We are not surprised that you call Can Atalay a terrorist, just like you do with everyone who is not on your side… But the biggest terrorists are those who occupy these seats.” The Deputy Speaker of Parliament declared a recess after the fight. After a recess of more than three hours, the session resumed under the chairmanship of the Speaker of Parliament. In a vote, the Parliament reprimanded TIP's Sik for his statements against the AKP and Alpay Ozalan of the AKP party was also reprimanded for his physical assault on Sik. “This is a shameful situation,” said Ozgur Ozel, who leads the largest opposition party. “Instead of words flying in the air, punches are flying, there is blood on the ground. They are hitting women.” Gulistan Kocyigit, chairwoman of the pro-Kurdish DEM party group, who was also beaten, said the ruling party was trying to silence the opposition by using violence. Can Atalay's attempts to enter parliament The TIP also called for Atalay's release from prison. Atalay has been fighting to win his seat in parliament since his election as an MP, as this would grant him immunity from prosecution and free him from Marmara Prison. He has said he will return to prison once his term ends. Although he won his case in the Constitutional Court, these decisions were ignored by lower courts, sparking a judicial crisis and fueling a sense of injustice among his supporters. The conviction of Atalay and seven other defendants in the Gezi Park case has drawn widespread criticism from human rights groups and lawyers. The Gezi Park protests began in the summer of 2013, with environmental activists camped out to prevent the construction of a park in central Istanbul. The discontent quickly spread to other cities, with residents protesting Erdogan's increasingly authoritarian rule. (with contributions from agencies) ALSO READ | Turkey without dogs: Bill to place 4 million stray dogs in shelters passes, animal lovers hold mass protests

