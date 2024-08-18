Pakistan: PPP, Imran Khan's party criticize Punjab govt's electricity subsidy plan





Islamabad [Pakistan]August 18: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have criticised the Punjab government's plan to provide relief to electricity consumers for two months, calling it a decision taken only for appearance reasons, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

The statement by the PPP and the Imran Khan-founded party came after ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif on Friday announced the two-month electricity subsidy scheme for the people of Punjab, which would be provided to residents using up to 500 units in August and September bills.

Speaking on Geo News' Naya Pakistan on Saturday, PPP leader Murtaza Wahab said that every government has given priority to helping the people. However, this help should be given in the long term.

Reacting to the Punjab government's energy relief plan, he said the provincial government would bear a financial outlay of 45 billion Pakistani Rupees (PKR) while the relief would last only for two months.

Wahab accused the PML-N government of signing contracts with independent power producers (IPPs) in haste. He said the government had a responsibility to provide long-term assistance rather than taking steps that are mere window dressing.

He added: “The provincial card should not be played on electricity issues.” The Karachi mayor, whose party is a coalition partner of the ruling PML-N in the centre, urged the federal government to work out long-term plans with the PPP to provide relief to the people.

During the same programme, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's Financial Advisor Muzammil Aslam criticised the announcement of a two-month electricity subsidy in Punjab, saying it would amount to wasting public resources in the name of relief, Geo News reported.

He said that unsustainable energy projects have been launched in Punjab, which are generating electricity at a cost of PKR 75 per unit through imported boilers. He added that Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are generating electricity at low cost.

Muzammil Aslam said that the cost of electricity generation per unit would reach PKR 8 crore through new power projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to Geo News report.

On Friday, Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced their decision to cut the development fund to provide a reduction of PKR 14 per unit on electricity bills of consumers using up to 500 units for two months. He thanked his daughter Maryam Nawaz for reducing the price of flour after she assumed charge in the province.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Maryam Nawaz's decision, calling it a “historic” relief package for Punjab's electricity consumers.

He said efforts were underway to find a sustainable and viable solution to the electricity crisis by taking measures against electricity theft and implementing reforms in the electricity sector, the report said.

Shehbaz Sharif said that recently his administration diverted PKR 50 billion from the federal government's development budget and provided relief to citizens on electricity prices, which was enjoyed by consumers using 200 units.

