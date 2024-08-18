Britain: Conservatives crushed in general election

But Starmer's Labour Party will disappoint Building working class struggle and a new left party

Socialist Alternative (ISA in England, Wales and Scotland)

(This article was first published on July 5, 2024)

The working class in England, Scotland and Wales has just swept the Tories aside. With the votes still being counted, they are heading for a historic defeat, and Labour is heading for one of the largest majorities in over a hundred years. No government has ever lost so many seats in a single election!

Revenge has been taken for the misery, starvation, scapegoating and death inflicted on millions by the governments of Sunak, Truss, Johnson, May and Cameron.

Working people are celebrating, and rightly so. Before we drove them out of the polls, we fought them hard in historic strikes, the Black Lives Matter movement, and many other protests and campaigns. This is a victory for all of those struggles and for the working class as a whole.

Five years ago, few would have believed it would be possible today. When Boris Johnson won his landslide majority in 2019, it was thought that the Conservatives’ hold on power was secure for a generation.

But we live in an era of sharp turns and sudden changes. From Covid to the cost of living crisis, imperialist war and bloodshed, event after event has revealed the Conservatives as a rotten organisation. Their once high-ranking and powerful party is now struggling for survival.

No stability for Starmer

The new government led by Keir Starmer, which has an even larger majority, will hope that things will improve. While it will enjoy a brief honeymoon, thanks to the relief of millions who have seen the other parties walk out, it will not escape the chronic instability of our times.

Our public services and infrastructure are in decline, our local authorities are on the brink of bankruptcy and a gaping hole in the public finances: all this awaits Starmer, Reeves and co. Their plans to fix it? A commitment to the Tory budget rules (i.e. spending limits that mean continued underfunding of services).

The genocidal war in Gaza continues, threatening to explode into a generalized bloodbath in the region, and the war in Ukraine continues to escalate. On both counts, Starmer’s position, which is his unconditional support for British imperialism and its criminal role, is unlikely to waver.

Starmer spent his entire election campaign, and a few years before that, assuring the capitalist elite that Labour was now safe for their interests. He took on the unions to water down progressive promises, while Rachel Reeves presented a Labour manifesto with the fingerprints of big business. Labour talked tough on immigration and swallowed the Tories’ culture war rhetoric. Instead of inspiring the working class with a vision of real change, it constantly worked to lower expectations.

Ultimately, it is this policy agenda that will determine the course of the Starmer government. While unions and workers generally must press Labour to deliver on the limited but welcome promises it has maintained, such as scrapping some of the Tories’ worst anti-union laws, we cannot be under any illusion that this government will deliver for us at this historic moment.

Sooner or later, relief at seeing the Tories leave power will give way to disappointment and opposition to Starmer. That is what we must prepare for.

Indeed, beneath the surface of Starmer’s victory, the seeds of crisis are already germinating. His support for Israeli state terrorism in Gaza caused the party’s vote to fall by more than 14% in areas where the Muslim population exceeds 15%, according to a Sky News analysis. Labour benefited massively from the British electoral system, winning a huge majority of seats on a lower share of the popular vote than it did under Jeremy Corbyn in 2017.

The Labour landslide overshadows another important aspect of the election results: the beginning of the breakdown of the two-party system. The combined score of Labour and the Conservatives is expected to be the lowest ever recorded! Echoing this crisis of the political establishment in Scotland, the SNP, which has dominated the political landscape for more than a decade, has also suffered heavy losses.

This situation is a continuation of the international situation. In France, for example, the two main capitalist parties, the Socialist Party and the Republicans, have seen their collapse over the last 15 years, giving way to a new polarization of the political map. Britain's outdated two-party system will suffer a similar fate.

Farage is a real danger

In this context, the other major result of these elections, the rise of the British Reform Party, is very worrying. This party won millions of votes, even if it was only a handful of MPs.

Farage is sincere when he says he wants to be the main opposition to the ruling Labour Party, and we must take the threat he poses very seriously. Most recently in France we have seen examples of how the discredited political centre (embodied by Starmer) is preparing the ground for populists and the far right.

Farage, the pretentious banker, and his ilk have built their careers on the pretense of opposing the status quo and the establishment. They present harmful ideas of division and oppression against the working class as some kind of alternative. And beyond Farage himself, it is clear that his political ideas are increasingly dominating the Conservative Party as well.

The threat of the populist right is real and cannot be resisted by clinging to a discredited political system. Only a real alternative can counter its rise, one that channels working-class anger into a fight for policies that truly represent our interests: socialist policies that make the rich pay for needed public investment in housing, good-paying jobs and services, and that nationalise key industries to plan the economy for people and the planet, not profit.

We need a new left party. The fight starts now

This fight must begin now. Unions, social movements and community campaigns must remain independent of the new government, while strengthening our organization and mobilization.

An integral part of this struggle is the building of a new left party to politically organize the working class in struggle against the pro-capitalist policies of the new government and the threat from the right.

Millions of people voted for left-wing Labour candidates in this election. Corbyn won a landslide victory in Islington North, and independent anti-war candidates won Labour seats in Leicester, Blackburn and Dewsbury & Batley. The Green Party also won seats, running on a left-wing platform.

But the work of building an alternative is just beginning, and will not be based on electoral issues for now. Working class political organizing must be rooted in struggle in the workplace and in communities, where the real strength of our class lies.

A national conference should be convened, bringing together trade unionists, activists from the anti-war, climate, feminist, anti-racist and other movements, as well as left-wing political groups, to discuss the creation of a new party.

Socialist Alternative will wholeheartedly and actively support any initiative moving in this direction and will boldly defend a revolutionary socialist and anti-imperialist political program to end the miseries of the capitalist crisis in the 2020s.

If you agree, contact us to discuss joining Socialist Alternative today!