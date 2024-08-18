Lawyer Saif says investigation has Imrans' approval





Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, seen in this image on August 17, 2024. Screenshot via Facebook/@BarristerDrSaif

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said on Saturday that the committee investigating the corruption allegations against former provincial minister Shakil Ahmad Khan was formed on the directives of former prime minister Imran Khan.

He said this in a statement issued after his meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail.

The statement said that lawyer Saif had discussions with Imran Khan regarding the removal of the provincial minister from the cabinet.

The advisor said that all the members of the committee were selected by Imran Khan. The members of the committee included former governor Shah Farman, senior advocate Qazi Muhammad Anwar and special assistant to the chief minister on anti-corruption Musaddiq Abbasi, who drafted the report based on evidence.

The denotification process was carried out after the report was submitted to the Chief Minister.

PTI founder said corruption would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Imran Khan said PTI has a zero tolerance policy towards corruption.

Advocate Saif said that the same committee would prepare reports after investigation in future, adding that if anyone had strong evidence, he should present it to the committee.

The PTI founder expressed his displeasure over the attempts on social media to create the impression of factionalism and a disgruntled group within the PTI. He asked the workers not to be part of any group and to remain united.

The PTI founder also demanded that those trying to create discord and factionalism in the party should be foiled. Party workers and leaders should effectively counter propaganda against the chief minister on social media after the denotification of provincial ministers.

