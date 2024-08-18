Pennsylvania Winner 'Will Win It All'





WILKES-BARRE Former President Donald Trump ended his Saturday rally in Wilkes-Barre by making clear why he has become a frequent visitor to the commonwealth that could determine the election.

“They say if you win Pennsylvania, you’re going to win everything,” Trump told a crowd of about 8,000 supporters at Mohegan Arena as he wrapped up a 90-plus-minute speech. We can’t let these people win Pennsylvania.

But before he got to that last thought, Trump delivered a rambling, at times almost stream-of-consciousness speech in which he made debunked claims about Olympic boxers, appeared to confuse Pennsylvania with North Carolina and launched into a long diatribe about the appearance of Vice President Kamala Harris.

They said, 'No, her biggest advantage is that she's a beautiful woman,'” Trump said. “I'm more beautiful than she is.”

Trump criticized ABC, the network that will host his first debate with Harris, and mocked the vice president's laughter. He falsely claimed that polls showed him leading in Pennsylvania.

He also claimed that Democrats snubbed Gov. Josh Shapiro because he is Jewish, a claim Trump and his allies have made since Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate earlier this month. Shapiro rejected the idea that anti-Semitism had anything to do with the choice of Harris, whose husband, Doug Emhoff, is Jewish.

“Any Jew who votes for her or a Democrat needs to have his head examined,” Trump said. “If you look at what’s happening between Israel and the Jewish people, there’s never been a more dangerous time since the Holocaust if you’re a Jew in America.

The rally marked Trump’s seventh visit to the state this year and his second event in the state since he survived an assassination attempt in Butler last month. In the final moments of Trump’s speech, the crowd chanted “Fight, fight, fight,” echoing the words Trump spoke after the shooting.

Trump's rally comes as polls show Harris taking a slight lead in the state, after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

Harris will travel to the state on Sunday, with a stop in Pittsburgh before the Democratic National Convention. Trump and his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, will return to Pennsylvania on Monday, as both campaigns see the state as a key election issue.

Luzerne County, where Wilkes-Barre is located, is almost evenly split between Democrats and Republicans. Democrats won the county in four consecutive elections before Trump flipped it in 2016, and won again in 2020. It is the only county in the state to flip from Democrat to Republican in 2016 and remain that way four years later.

Trump succeeded by winning in small and mid-sized, mostly white, working-class cities in northeastern and southwestern Pennsylvania. Luzerne County is 80 percent white, according to census figures.

Most of the people in the arena were dressed in their finest for the Make America Great Again movement. Several voters at the rally said their main concern was the cost of living in Pennsylvania.

“We’re here to support Donald Trump’s policies to improve the economy and make things more affordable,” said Linda Gubitose, 54, of Wilkes-Barre. “I just want to see costs come down.”

While inflation has begun to decline from its record highs at the start of the Biden administration, a majority of Pennsylvanians believe they are worse off than they were a year ago, according to a Franklin and Marshall College poll released earlier this month.

Pennsylvania's status as a swing state was likely a major factor in Trump and Harris agreeing to debate next month in Philadelphia, but Trump has indicated he is not necessarily happy with the arrangements and the fact that the debate will air on ABC, which he has called the worst network.

“I call it ABC fake news,” said Trump, who has filed a lawsuit against ABC News and its anchor George Stephanopoulos. The ABC presidential debate will be held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on September 10. “These are fake, disgusting, lying people who hate our country,” he said.

Trump said at the rally that he would accept anything or [Harris is] I'm not going to debate.

Trump also took the opportunity to criticize Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), who is running for reelection, saying he had barely met him and compared Casey to his father, former Pennsylvania Gov. Robert P. Casey.

“He’s navigating his father’s past,” Trump said of young Casey.

Trump praised Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick's stance on taxes and energy, among other issues. Trump also criticized Democratic Sen. John Fetterman (Pennsylvania), citing Fetterman's poor performance in the debate against Trump-backed Mehmet Oz, who was running for Senate in 2022. At the time, Fetterman was recovering from a stroke.

Trump has said that when he endorses candidates, they win. He previously endorsed state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who was running for governor, and celebrity surgeon Oz, who was running for Senate. Both lost.

Trump at one point dismissed the idea that he rambles in his speeches, defending the long speeches as something his supporters expect and he appeared to be confused about which state he was in.

I come in, I talk for 15 minutes and I leave. Is that okay with you, North Carolina? I don't think so, do you? Trump said.

The clip quickly gained attention online, promoted by the Harris campaign and others.

About 15 minutes earlier in his speech, Trump had greeted a group of women who had traveled to his speech from North Carolina, but it was unclear whether the subsequent comments were directed at that group or were a gaffe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/trump-rally-wilkes-barre-pennsylvania-president-20240817.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos