PM Modi – Reader of Kashmir

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday proposed a human-centric 'Global Development Compact' for the Global South to facilitate trade, technology sharing and concessional financing based on India's growth trajectory and in line with the priorities of developing countries.

Needy countries will not be burdened with debt in the name of financing development, Modi said, announcing the “Compact” at the third virtual Voice of the Global South Summit hosted by India, amid concerns over many countries falling into China's “debt trap” under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The Prime Minister also urged countries of the South to work unitedly to address food and energy security crises and the challenge of terrorism and extremism.

India hosted the third edition of the summit, in line with its commitment and priorities towards the Global South or developing countries.

The “Global Compact for Development” will draw on development priorities set by countries in the South, Modi said.

“I would like to propose a 'Global Compact for Development' on behalf of India. The foundations of this Compact will be based on India's development journey and its experiences in development partnership,” he said at the closing session of the Summit.

“This plan will be human-centric and multidimensional for development and will promote a multi-sectoral approach. It will not impose debt on needy countries in the name of financing for development,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the “Pact” will contribute to the balanced and sustainable development of partner countries.

“Under this Compact, we will focus on trade for development, capacity building for sustainable growth, technology sharing, project-specific concessional finance and grants.

“To strengthen trade promotion activities, India will create a special fund of $2.5 million. Trainings will be provided on trade policy and trade negotiation to build capacity,” he said.

A fund of one million dollars will be set aside for this purpose, Modi said at the closing session of the summit.

The Prime Minister also said that the solution to various conflicts and tensions in the world lies in inclusive global governance.

“You have also raised concerns about tensions and conflicts. This is a serious issue for all of us. The solution to these concerns depends on fair and inclusive global governance,” Modi said.

“Steps must be taken to narrow the gap between the North and the South. The Future Summit to be held at the UN next month can become an important step in this direction,” he said.

In his speech at the opening session of the summit, Modi called on countries of the South to work unitedly to address food and energy security crises and the challenges of terrorism, amid concerns over the implications of “uncertainties” across the world.

India will make an initial contribution of $25 million to the 'Social Impact Fund' which aims to develop digital public infrastructure (DPI) in the Global South, the Prime Minister said.

There is an “atmosphere of uncertainty” in the world and the world has not yet fully emerged from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, adding that new challenges to development are being faced due to wars.

“We are already facing the challenge of climate change. Now we are also concerned about health security, food security and energy security.”

“Terrorism, extremism and separatism remain a serious threat to our societies. The technological divide and new economic and social challenges linked to technology are also emerging,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that global governance and financial institutions formed in the last century have not been able to meet the challenges of this century.

“There is an urgent need for the countries of the South to unite, unite and unite to become a common force. Let us learn from each other’s experiences,” Modi said.

“Let us pool our capabilities. Together, let us implement our resolutions. Together, let us make two-thirds of humanity recognized.”

In recent years, India has positioned itself as a leading voice, highlighting the concerns, challenges and aspirations of the Global South or developing countries, particularly the African continent.

As G20 president last year, India focused on issues such as inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience and equitable access to global health with the aim of benefiting the Global South.

Modi also stressed the importance of cooperation within the DPI.

“The contribution of digital public infrastructure to inclusive development is nothing short of a revolution. The Global Framework for Digital Public Infrastructure, created under our G20 Presidency, was the first multilateral consensus on digital public infrastructure,” he said.

“We are pleased that agreements have been signed to share the India Stack with 12 partners from the South. To accelerate DPI in the South, we have established a Social Impact Fund. India will make an initial contribution of $25 million.”

Modi also listed several frameworks of cooperation with the countries of the South. “In recent years, our cooperation has strengthened in the areas of infrastructure, digital and energy connectivity.”

He also highlighted India's priority for the Global South during its G20 presidency.

“In 2022, when India assumed the presidency of the G20, we decided to give a new shape to the G20. The Voice of the Global South Summit became a platform where we openly discussed development issues and priorities,” he said.

Modi said India had prepared the G-20 agenda based on the hopes, aspirations and priorities of the Global South and had taken the grouping forward with an inclusive and development-oriented approach.

“The best example of this is the historic moment when the African Union became a permanent member of the G20,” he said.

In a major milestone of India's G20 presidency, the African Union has become the grouping's newest permanent member, marking the first expansion of the influential bloc since its inception in 1999.

