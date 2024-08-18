Joko Widodo's Speech at MPR Annual Session: Shows Achievements, Jokowi Apologizes, Hands Over to Prabowo





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo aka Jokowi made a number of interesting statements in his speech at the annual session of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) as well as the joint session of the People's Representative Council (DPR) and the Regional Representative Council (DPD) at the MPR/DPR/DPD RI Building, Jakarta, Friday, August 16, 2024. In his “last” moment after the annual session with the people's representatives, Jokowi, among other things, showed a series of achievements, expressed gratitude to government officials, apologized, and handed over the leadership and hopes of the people to President Prabowo Subianto. Tempo summarized Jokowi's statement in his speech at Annual session of the MPR as well as the joint session of the DPR and the DPD, here is the report: 1. I never imagined I would be in office for 10 years At the beginning of his speech, Jokowi said that this year he would have been the President of the Republic of Indonesia 10 years ago. A great responsibility and trust that he said he had never imagined before. Also, an important mandate and a mandate that had never been thought of before. The Head of State admitted that from the first day he received this mandate, he was very aware that there would be many waves to face, that there would be many challenges to solve. But from the beginning, his party was also sure and sincerely believed that it was not alone. There are ideals and hopes for society. “There is the support and prayers of the people who accompany us and always strengthen us. “The smiles, greetings and prayers of my father, mother and compatriots are a source of strength for me,” Jokowi said. 2. Express your thanks at the last moment for your participation in the annual session with the representatives of the people The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, who will retire in October, said that this annual session with the people's representatives was the last time he would be able to accompany them. Jokowi and his deputy, Ma'ruf Amin, then expressed their thanks to government officials and all the Indonesian people. “Over the past ten years, we have stood strong together, challenge after challenge, climbing step by step and facing change after change, so that we, as a great nation, can reach this point. “A point that can be a starting point for achieving mutual progress in the future,” he said. Furthermore: Jokowi shows off his achievements

