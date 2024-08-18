Imran not intimidated by arrest of former spy chief





He refutes allegations that General Faiz was involved in the May 9 conspiracy, saying the real conspiracy was against the PTI. He advises party members not to publicly address issues of fighting corruption in the PTI.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday said he did not feel intimidated by the arrest of former Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed.

In informal talks with journalists at Adiala jail, the PTI founder said that if he had been afraid, he would not have called for the setting up of a judicial commission.

Khan criticised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's claims that the PTI had ruined the economy, referring to the Pakistan Economic Survey to counter the allegations.

He pointed out that the previous government had left a deficit of $19.5 billion, which necessitated the PTI's engagement with the IMF.

Responding to allegations that the former ISI director general was involved in a conspiracy on May 9, Khan refuted the allegations, saying the real conspiracy was against the PTI.

He claimed that there were two main conspiracies, namely the dismissal of Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed by Gen (retd) Bajwa on the orders of Nawaz Sharif, and hiring Hussain Haqqani for lobbying.

Khan also highlighted the alleged involvement of Donald Lu and the alleged attempts to undermine the PTI government.

Khan demanded a swift judicial inquiry into the events of May 9 and asked for CCTV footage to be released to verify his claims.

He accused the establishment of obstructing the investigation and said the case could be resolved quickly if proper evidence was taken into account.

Regarding the February 8 elections, Khan accused the government of stealing the PTI's mandate and called for an investigation into alleged electoral fraud.

He expressed concern about the actions of the judiciary, including the remarks of the chief justice, which he said were politically motivated and aimed at extending his term.

Khan defended his wife, Bushra Bibi, against allegations related to the May 9 incidents and condemned the establishment for “provoking” national unrest.

He argued that restrictions on media and social media have hurt the country's economy, in contrast to India's successes in exporting information technology.

He also criticised what he called manipulation of institutions like the NAB, police and FIA for political gains and called on the establishment to reconsider its actions.

Khan noted that despite the restrictions, he can still communicate with party leaders and convey messages through legal means.

Regarding the internal conflicts in the party, Khan advised the party members to address the anti-corruption issues through the designated committee rather than making them public unnecessarily.

He commended the committee members for their impartiality and stressed the importance of effectively tackling corruption issues.

