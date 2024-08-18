Indonesian resource nationalism takes center stage in Joko Widodo's latest speech





As Indonesian President Joko Widodo prepares to step down in October after a decade in power, his final State of the Nation Address on August 16, 2024, highlighted a key element of his economic policy: resource nationalism. Throughout his tenure, Jokowi has sought to exploit Indonesia’s vast natural resources for national benefit. This stance has attracted both support and controversy on the international stage, significantly connecting Indonesia to the international community. {alcircleadd} One of the most notable aspects of Jokowi’s policy has been a ban on the export of unprocessed minerals, starting with nickel in 2020. The move is aimed at making Indonesia a value-added processing hub, inviting international investors to participate in the country’s growing metallurgy and processing industry. The strategy, despite its detractors, promises a more prosperous future for Indonesia. The European Union (EU) has been particularly vocal in its opposition, going so far as to file a lawsuit against Indonesia at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the nickel export ban. Despite international resistance, Jokowi remained steadfast in his commitment to resource nationalism in his speech. While he did not directly address the EU’s grievances, he acknowledged the discontent his policies have provoked abroad, reiterating Indonesia’s determination to defend its economic interests on its terms. As Jokowi's presidency draws to a close, his legacy will likely be defined by his efforts to transform Indonesia's resource management, a path that future leaders can build on or depart from as they navigate the country's role in the global economy. The Indonesian president told parliament in Jakarta: “Although many countries have sued us, opposed us and even tried to thwart us, we, as a sovereign and great nation, remain determined and continue to move forward.” We want the resources of our country – which God has given us – to be managed for the greater good of the people. We will take advantage of [these resources] “entirely for the welfare of the people.” President Joko Widodo also discussed plans to extend the export ban to bauxite and copper, with potential restrictions on tin, as well as the agriculture and plantation sectors. He noted that nickel, bauxite and copper smelting and processing industries have generated more than 200,000 jobs and contributed about 158 ​​trillion rupiah (about $10 billion) to state revenue over the past eight years. He proudly highlighted how Indonesia has reclaimed foreign ownership of its assets, including the Freeport mine, the Rokan oil block in Riau and the Newmont Nusa Tenggara copper and gold mining operation. He added: “We have recovered our assets, which were managed and operated by foreign entities for decades.” The European Union has filed a lawsuit against Indonesia over concerns that its nickel export restrictions could negatively impact its stainless steel production. A World Trade Organization (WTO) panel ruled in favor of the EU in the dispute. However, Indonesia has appealed and the case remains unresolved because the WTO's appellate body cannot hear appeals, leaving the situation at an impasse.

