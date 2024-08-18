Nigel Farage, the man worth millions – POLITICO





He also received $16,597.22 from Cameo, an online platform that allows users to purchase personalized video messages from celebrities. He spent about 24 hours a month recording those videos, according to the filing. In addition, Farage was paid $4,000 a month to write commentary for the Daily Telegraph, which took him an additional 16 hours, according to the filing. Other commitments, including speaking opportunities and social media income, amounted to more than $13,000, for an estimated 64 hours of work. All of these sources of income would be in addition to his MP salary of $91,346, plus office and staff expenses, as well as housing costs either in his constituency or in London, according to the BBC. With all his outside activities taking up more than 130 hours of his time each month, or around 30 hours a week, Farage may struggle to find his final job as a elected MP for Clactonin Essex, in his diary. The politician also reported some trips funded by private donors, including a trip to the United States last month after former US president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump survived an assassination attemptThe trip cost $32,836, including flights and accommodation, and was funded by tech entrepreneur Christopher Harborne. Harborne has donated money to Boris Johnson and Farage's Brexit Party, now renamed Reform UK. In the financial statement, Farage explained that the purpose of the trip to the US was to “support a friend who was nearly killed and to represent Clacton on the world stage”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/nigel-farage-million-pound-man/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos