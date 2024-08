Indonesia celebrates Independence Day in Jakarta and its new capital Nusantara

JAKARTA Indonesia celebrated its Independence Day simultaneously in its new capital Nusantara in East Kalimantan and in Jakarta on August 17, with military parades, traditional dances and a flyover of fighter jets. The country's 79th Independence Day is the last celebration for Mr Joko Widodo as president of Indonesia, as his elected successor Prabowo Subianto will be sworn in in October. In Nusantara, Mr Widodo and his wife, first lady Iriana, sat in the main gallery near the newly built presidential palace, Garuda Palace. Mr Prabowo sat to Mr Widodo's right. In Jakarta, the event was broadcast live on giant screens to guests at the Istana Merdeka presidential palace, led by Vice President Maruf Amin. Mr Prabowo's ex-wife, Titiek Soeharto, the daughter of Indonesia's second president Suharto, attended the Independence Day celebrations from the VIP guest box at the presidential palace in Jakarta. She was accompanied by her nephew and nieces. One of the highlights of the celebration, after the hoisting of the national flag, was the air combat maneuver of nine F-16 fighter jets of the air force in the skies above Nusantara. The Indonesian armed forces then played a video on large screens showing navy divers on the seabed of the Ambalat block, flying the Indonesian flag, to show their willingness to defend Indonesia's borders. The oil-rich seabed is located off the coast of North Kalimantan province, which borders Malaysia. Towards the end of the music video, the singing of New Nusantara and Progress Indonesia could be heard. Between the presentations, dancing and singing were performed for the 1,800 guests seated in front of the new presidential office, located next to the palace. The recently completed Garuda Palace, inspired by the mythical giant Indonesian bird, sits on higher ground. Dayak dances, a fusion of traditional and modern dances, were performed to the sound of nationalist songs written by Guruh Soekarnoputra, son of Indonesia's first president Soekarno, who declared Indonesia's independence in 1945. The dancers wore hornbill feathers and waved their arms up and down to mimic flight, while swirling and swaying elegantly. The dancers carried ritual shields and knives.

