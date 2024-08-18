Politics
President Jokowi appears in traditional Banjar costume at the flag lowering ceremony at IKN
The traditional clothes are inspired by Banjar traditional clothes, Baamar Galung Pancar Matahari.
Published on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 6:52 p.m. IWST
The ceremony of lowering the red and white flag on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia in the capital of the archipelago on Saturday, August 17, 2024, was honored not only because of the splendor of the event, but also because of the appearance of President Joko Widodo in traditional Indonesian clothing. The traditional clothing is inspired by the traditional clothing of Banjar, Baamar Galung Pancar Matahari.
This traditional garment comes from South Kalimantan and is usually worn at major events such as weddings, traditional events or cultural festivals. However, this time, President Jokowi chose this outfit to convey a profound message at this historic moment, which marked the first state ceremony in the new capital.
President Jokowi appeared in full traditional clothing made of velvet or velvet fabric that reflects luxury. From head to toe, all elements of this clothing are covered with beads and decorated with dragon symbols, which in Banjar culture symbolize power, goodness and luck.
First Lady Iriana Jokowi looked no less elegant in her traditional Indonesian clothing, which is a collaboration of various regional traditional clothing from Indonesia. Wearing clothes in matching colors, Mrs. Iriana displayed a harmonious combination, adding a sense of elegance and harmony to her appearance.
The choice of Banjar traditional clothing is not only a form of respect for the local culture, but also reflects the richness and diversity of Indonesian culture. With these meaningful traditional clothing, President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana show their commitment to continue embracing and promoting the rich culture of the archipelago, while emphasizing the importance of unity in diversity amid the celebration of independence.
(BPMI Setpres)

