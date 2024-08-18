What you need to know about Indonesia's new capital, Nusantara

Key points Indonesia moves its capital from the densely populated island of Java to Borneo.

Experts say Indonesia's outgoing president hopes the new capital will be his great legacy.

Some doubt, however, that the new President Prabowo Subianto will continue the project launched by his predecessor.

Moving Indonesia's capital was a bold plan for an infrastructure-obsessed president.

Five years after the project began, outgoing President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is already working from the city under construction, Nusantara, which will host its first Independence Day event on August 17.

But the city is far from complete. It is behind schedule and funding, lacks support from residents and investors, and could be abandoned altogether, some experts say.

Here's what you need to know about the megaproject to move the country's capital, which isn't expected to be fully completed until 2045.

Where is the new capital of Indonesia?

The new capital of Indonesia is located in East Kalimantan, on the island of Borneo.

Its name, Nusantara, means “archipelago” in Indonesian.

The new location was chosen because it is at the geographic centre of the Indonesian archipelago, according to Stephen Sherlock, a professor in the Department of Political and Social Change at the Australian National University.

“It is by no means an economic or demographic center of Indonesia,” he said.

“It's just that if you look at a map, it looks like it's pretty much in the centre of Indonesia.

“It's like building a capital city near Alice Springs because it's close to the centre, not because it's in the middle of anything in terms of economy or population, it's just geographically located.”

Jokowi announced the plan in 2019, saying he hoped to reduce inequality between Java and other Indonesian islands – and reduce pressure on Java and Jakarta, both of which are densely populated.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has started working from the presidential palace in Nusantara. Source: PAA / Adi Veda / EPA Sherlock said Widodo had been “obsessed with construction” during his 10-year tenure as president.

“He put a lot of emphasis on building infrastructure, which comes from his experience as mayor. So for him, if he could leave behind a sparkling national capital, that would be his great legacy.”

Officials were supposed to start work in Nusantara in February, but were later told it would be September, if the city was ready by then.

Will the new Indonesian president support the project?

Indonesia will swear in Prabowo Subianto as president in October after his landslide election victory.

There is a real risk that it will not continue to fund the Nusantara project, Sherlock said, explaining that it is “very uncertain at the moment”.

When the idea was first floated in 2019, Prabowo's party strongly opposed it, but its position appears to have softened.

His recent answers were inconclusive when asked whether he would support the project after his inauguration.

“We can at least say that he expresses no enthusiasm for devoting political energy or economic resources to it,” Sherlock said.

However, he would continue the Nusantara project and, if possible, even speed up its construction.

The new presidential palace features a design inspired by Indonesia's national emblem, the legendary Garuda. Source: Getty / Yasuyishi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images

What happened in Jakarta?

and it is predicted that about a quarter of the city's northern areas could be underwater by 2050.

Residents also complain about traffic jams, air pollution and regular flooding.

Sherlock said moving the country's capital “will do absolutely nothing to solve Jakarta's problems. All it will do is transfer a whole bunch of environmental, social and other problems to central Kalimantan.”

He said travellers will likely still fly to Jakarta, then have to take another flight and drive two hours to reach Nusantara.

What are Nusantara's funding problems?

In addition to the delays, Nusantara has failed to attract crucial foreign investment.

Jakarta will finance 20% of Nusantara and wants 100 trillion rupiah ($9.26 billion) in private investment by the end of 2024.

But as of June, it had received just $51.3 trillion ($5 billion) – all from domestic donors.

Experts say foreign companies are likely hesitant to commit to a city located in one of the world's largest expanses of rainforest, home to orangutans and long-nosed monkeys.

“They don't want to invest in something that is detrimental to biodiversity,” said Aida Greenbury, an Indonesian sustainability expert.

Nusantara will host Indonesia's 79th Independence Day celebrations on August 17. Source: Getty / Stringer/AFP via Getty Images “It's mission impossible,” said Nicky Fahrizal of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Jakarta.

“The state finances are not capable of building a mega-structure in just one or two years.”

What happened to the people of East Kalimantan?

Myrna Asnawati Safitri, deputy for environment and natural resources at the Nusantara Authority, said earlier that regulations were being finalised that would recognise areas of historical importance to local communities.

Issues such as land conflicts are long-standing and complex problems, she said.

Local environmentalists told the Guardian that thousands of hectares of wetlands have been destroyed by the project, which could have devastating consequences in Indonesia and beyond as mangroves filter carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Sherlock said two groups are most affected by the Nusantara development.

“The indigenous people of Batik are at risk of being seriously affected by this situation.

“The other group of people are transmigrants, people who are mainly from Java and who came to the region under a program under the Suharto regime,” he said, referring to the authoritarian leader who ruled Indonesia for 30 years until 1998.

The transmigration program was “an attempt to redistribute part of the Indonesian population from the densely populated island of Java to some of the outer islands,” he explained.

He said the compensation given to people who bought their land was “totally inadequate”.

With additional reporting from Agence France Presse.