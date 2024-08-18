Marwat returns to PTI after meeting Imran





PTI leader Sher Afzal Khan Marwat holds a cricket bat while speaking to his supporters during a PTI rally in Karachi January 14, 2024. Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sher Afzal Marwat on Saturday met party founder Imran Khan to resolve their differences as per Khan's instructions. Khan greeted Marwat with a hug, signalling the end of their dispute.

Marwat, speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where he met Khan after three months, said: “The party founder entrusted me with the responsibility of leading the August 22 rally in front of Barrister Gohar.” He said all disputes were settled as per Khan's instructions and assurances.

Marwat said he had been instructed to organise a large public rally on August 22. He noted that PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stressed unity within the party and the importance of going to Lahore first.

Responding to questions about his expulsion from the party, Marwat said that only Imran Khan had the authority to expel him. His basic membership in the party was recently cancelled through a notification, and he was asked to resign as a PTI MNA.

He, however, insisted on meeting Imran Khan and said he would first consult his constituency and elders before taking a decision on his resignation.

Due to the internal conflicts in the party, Imran Khan granted a meeting to Marwat. Meanwhile, the PTI central committee recently rejected the resignation of Hammad Azhar as the party president in Punjab. Marwat asserted that if incidents similar to those of May 9 occur, he will take full responsibility. I will handle all the planning independently of Imran Khan to ensure that no one blames him for the actions. He promised peaceful protests and called on Imran Khan's supporters to mobilise public opinion.

Marwat also spoke of his intention to hold protests with the participation of students, lawyers and farmers, citing his frustration over the current situation. He said he would prioritise his trip to Lahore and dismissed criticism over his recent trip to London. He clarified that he would not entertain any objections against PTI members Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub and others.

Marwat had previously received a formal notice due to controversial statements that damaged the party's relations with Saudi Arabia and violated party discipline. He was expelled from the party after his response to the formal notice was deemed unsatisfactory, and he continued to make statements.

