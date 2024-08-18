Politics
Dressed in traditional Indonesian clothing, President Jokowi leads the ceremony of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia at IKN
The commemorative ceremony for the 79th anniversary of Indonesian independence was successfully held for the first time in the courtyard of the State Palace, the capital of the archipelago (IKN) in Penajem Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, Saturday (17/8). President Joko Widodo was present with First Lady Iriana, accompanied by ministers of the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet, as well as a number of guests.
At this historic moment, President Jokowi acted as the inspector of the ceremony. He appeared to be wearing the traditional Kustim regalia of the Kutai Kartanegara Ing Martadipura Sultanate.
According to the website presiri.go.id, the Kustim clothing worn by Jokowi comes from one of the oldest kingdoms in Indonesia, located in East Kalimantan, and is considered the precursor of the archipelago. The name “Kustim”, taken from the word “Kustin”, which means “oversized”, indicates that this outfit was at the highest level of the royal hierarchy, the website writes.
This year's commemoration of the Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia is themed New Archipelago, Advanced Indonesia, which marks the beginning of three important transitions for Indonesia: the relocation of the capital, the change of leadership, and preparations for Golden Indonesia 2045.
The celebration of the Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia this time is different from before as the ceremony commemorating the moments of the Proclamation was held simultaneously at the IKN and the State Palace in Jakarta. Vice President Maruf Amin led the ceremony at the Merdeka Palace, accompanied by his wife Wury. Both appeared wearing traditional Malay Sambas clothing from Pontianak, West Kalimantan.
Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka also visited Merdeka Palace wearing traditional Papuan clothing, while his wife, Selvi Ananda, looked elegant in traditional Lampung clothing.
Maruf Amin said this year's ceremony was a historic moment as it was held simultaneously in Jakarta and IKN. He added that this shows the unity and solidarity of the Indonesian nation that is not hindered by geographical boundaries.
This ceremony can be held in two places. “We hope this will further strengthen Indonesian unity, solidarity, justice and equality for all Indonesians,” he said.
Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who attended the ceremony at the IKN, was seen wearing traditional East Kalimantan clothing. Luhut said the existence of the IKN was a new era for Indonesia as it no longer uses Dutch heritage buildings.
My feeling is that we have left the colonial era, because in Jakarta we are almost using government buildings from the colonial era, for the most part. “But if we look at it now, from planning, from development, the funding comes from the Government of the Republic of Indonesia,” he said.
Activists organize action
Meanwhile, not far from the IKN site, a number of civil society organizations and residents held a series of activities to commemorate Independence Day. On this occasion, they continued to express various concerns about environmental damage and the weakening of democracy in the country.
Dozens of people from several villages and civil society organizations held a flag ceremony in Lango Beach area, Penajam district. The event continued with the unfurling of a red cloth measuring 5,015 meters with white letters written on it. Indonesia is not for sale, Merdeka! on the Balang Island bridge by a number of Greenpeace environmental activists.
President Jokowi's apology in his state of the nation address yesterday made no sense after a decade of his rule had pushed Indonesia away from its ideals of independence. “At the end of his term, Jokowi inherited various issues of injustice,” said Arie Rompas, chair of the Greenpeace Indonesia campaign team in a written press release on Saturday (17/8).
He believes that IKN is a haphazard and reckless project that deprives the rights of indigenous and local communities, but offers the red carpet to the oligarchs.
As if to sell the country, Jokowi has granted land tenure permits of up to 190 years to investors in the archipelago. The environmental damage resulting from IKN's development will also have the impact of worsening the climate crisis, Arie Rompas said.
In its statement, Greenpeace cited data from Forest Watch Indonesia (FWI) that about 20,000 hectares of forest in the IKN area have been lost in the past five years. The total remaining natural forest cover in the IKN area is only 31,364 hectares, including a mangrove forest area of 12,819 hectares.
IKN is the perfect face of the illusion of grandeur in celebrating 79 years of independence. Our nationalism and national pride are enclosed in the mere splendor of infrastructure, said Fathur Roziqin Fen.
He added that the IKN development project has also impacted the “silent victims”, namely animals such as orangutans, proboscis monkeys and porpoises in the area. Apart from this, the habitat and biodiversity of the Balikpapan Bay landscape are also under threat.
The IKN project, which is estimated to cost more than $32 billion, or about IDR 520 trillion, has attracted widespread attention as it is considered to be detrimental to the environment and a significant burden on the state budget, especially in the context of declining purchasing power of the population. [ah/ft]
