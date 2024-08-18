The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, on a trip to Las Palmas in November after the US elections, at least 24 hours. You can visit theChinese port interestsaccording to Espiral 21, where even the cranes of the MSC terminals were built in their country. In tourism, China has interests in the Canary Islands with the Radisson chain, owned by Jin Jiang Group or hotel logistics with hospitality products from hotel establishments in addition to powdered drinks and soft drinks for all-inclusive hotels, bags for supermarkets, pictorial cards that serve as images for rooms in tourist complexes, terrace furniture or GPS other types of electronic products that many African travellers who pass through the capital of the Canary Islands for business are being held without papers.

In the Canary Islands, companies like Playa del Duque, Kiransa, Vidrieras Canarias, Jaime Llorca, Trabel, Congelados Herbania, Las Chafiras, Hispano Radio Martima, la tabaquera JTI, Central de Uniformes, Alcruz Canarias, Jucarne, Banana Computer (Apple), Bazar Sport, Grupo Ramchand Tejumal or Mercuri Public, among others.

This is not the first time that the Asian president has visited the Canary Islands. as his predecessors already did and where the history of the islands is one of the things that most seduces him due to the division of the New World between Spain and Portugal in 1479. It was at this time that all the lands discovered and how many were now “from the Canary Islands down against Guinea”, with the only exception of the Canary Islands themselves, which remained for Castile.

Hu Jintao (2004), Jiang Zemin (2001) and Xi Jinping (2016) have always given a cultural profile to their stays, always going to the Casa de Colón. It was China that asked UNESCO to declare the Canary Islands Current, which brought Columbus to America, World Heritage Site.

Chinese interest in Africa goes back centuries. In 1414, Admiral Zheng He sailed a fleet along the east coast of Africa to Malindi, a journey to proclaim China's strength. He brought a giraffe with him, which astonished the Chinese court. Six centuries later, China is focusing less on exotic African products and more on energy and minerals. The west coast of Africa is a very attractive destination after the huge gas and oil discoveries that have caught China's attention.

Africa is in the midst of a boom in infrastructure projects, managed and financed at low cost by China, as part of Xi's Belt and Road Initiative to build a transport network linking China by land and sea to Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa. China pledged $126 billion for the plan, which has been hailed by its supporters as a vital source of funding for the developing world.

In Senegal, Chinese loans they financed a highway which connects the capital, Dakar, to Touba, its second largest city and is part of an industrial park on the Dakar Peninsula. In addition to trade and minerals, China also views Africa as a source of political support. In 2018, Chinese diplomacy succeeded in getting all African countries, except Swaziland, to sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which China considers a rebel province.

On November 15, 2019, the Chinese president made arrested in Tenerife at the same time as Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, but they didn't see each other's faces and they came from an international summit in the American South Cone. Jinping took the opportunity to stretch his legs in Tenerife and Putin had a large community of oligarchs since it was the Russian capital's main tourist destination in southern Europe. They are now heading to Marrakech and Agadir, which has taken over the ship repair work of the Russian fishing industry after the invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian crews did not appreciate this measure because in Las Palmas, commercial freedom does not prevent them from operating with alcohol as a souvenir of their stay. In the 1980s, KGB agents who operated in Las Palmas as directors of port companies betrayed themselves because of the drunkenness they experienced in one of the 92 discos in the capital of Gran Canaria; today there are two or three left.

Zheng He, admiral and explorer of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) who was able to reach America in 1421. In the Cathedral of St. Anne, whose construction began in 1497, an Asian symbol was discovered in his quarry. In 2016, Xi Jinping did not visit the Chinese fishing fleet located in the port of La Luz and Las Palmas but I know he did not want to get lost in the history of the islands of the House of Columbus, who left Las Palmas in search of the New World on September 8, 1492.

Among Asian interests in the Canary Islands are Chinese operations Limited Merchant Group in Africa, Mauritanian white labels or even that the company has its headquarters in Las Palmas. China National Fisheries Corporation (CNFC), A Chinese state-owned enterprise that operates fisheries-related businesses. CNFC is China's largest offshore fishing operator. In 2011, Rosa Aguilar, then Minister of Rural and Marine Environment, visited Gran Canaria with Chinese Vice Premier Li Keqiang. The top Asian leader visited his country's fishing fleet based in the port of La Luz.

Western activists accuse the Chinese of exploit fishing without mercy but in November 2023 the General Directorate of the Merchant Navy in Spain imposed sanctions totaling 146,500 euros against five fishing vessels based in Las Palmas for having repeatedly navigated in the areas of the South Atlantic close to Argentine waters with the locator turned off, without having any reason to do so.

They were from five Spanish trawlers of the companies Freiremar, Pescaeste, Pesca Herculina and Pesqueras Manuel Nores Canarias, companies all based in the port of La Luz, included in A wider case opened against 25 Spanish fishing vessels following a complaint from the environmental organization Ocana.

Between 2018 and 2021, this group carried out a investigation into the maneuvers they carried out on the border of Argentine national waters fishing vessels from countries such as China, South Korea, Taiwan or Spain, in collaboration with Google and Skytruth. And I discovered that there were vessels that spent more than twice as much time at sea with the AIS system off than with it on, Ocana details in a press release. AIS is an automatic satellite location system that many vessels must have on board and always on board, including this type of fishing vessel, both for safety reasons and to track their route.

Chinese President Promised South Africa This Summer “active measures” to increase imports into the South African economy. But as he seeks to expand economic ties, the Chinese leader fears in Africa that the continent will be deprived of its raw materials for export as it spends heavily on finished consumer goods from the Asian economic powerhouse. Africans generally see China as a a healthy counterweight to Western influence But as relations evolve, policymakers and economists are increasingly calling for a more balanced trade deal.